Gamescom will take place in Germany next month and although Nintendo won't be attending the event, it seems The Pokémon Company will feature as one of the "line-up highlights" between 21st - 25th August 2024.

Alongside Pokémon, some other companies mentioned include Sony, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, and Xbox. More Gamescom posts on social media list companies like Amazon Games, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Capcom, 2K, SEGA, Electronic Arts, and many other big names, so it's looking to be an action-packed event.

A spokesperson previously mentioned in April how Nintendo wouldn't attend this year's event. This was followed by an official confirmation in May that the Switch "successor" announcement would be made within this fiscal year.

Nintendo this week also revealed an official Joy-Con charging stand for the Switch seven years into the system's life cycle. As for The Pokémon Company and its mainline game series, Game Freak is currently hard at work on Pokémon Legends: Z-A which was revealed earlier this year in February and is scheduled to launch on the Switch in 2025.