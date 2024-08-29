Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Publisher Cinemax Games and developer KO.DLL have today announced that the retro-inspired platformer BZZZT will be leaping to Switch on 19th September.

This one first hopped onto our screens in the April 2024 Indie World showcase, with its pretty pixel art and toe-tapping bit soundtrack making it seem like an ideal fit for Switch. Based on the extra footage we've seen in today's release date trailer, it looks like our assumptions were correct.

BZZZT is a fast-paced platformer where you'll have to guide cute robot ZX8000 through a series of perilous missions to thwart the evil plans of nefarious scientist Badbert.

Solo developer Karel Matejka (KO.DLL) has built BZZZT as a tribute to classic platformers of the past, combining highly detailed (and gorgeous) pixel art visuals with modern gameplay mechanics.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

- Choose between various difficulty levels, from casual to hardcore, depending on whether you’re a beginner or an expert in platformer games.

- Enjoy insanely precise and intuitive controls that will allow you to do what you want, when you want, and exactly the way you want.

- Test your limits in exciting time challenges.

- Compete with others in either global or local leaderboards.

- Experience rich environments with ever-changing gameplay mechanics.

- Try surviving and honing your gameplay style to perfection to get ready for intense boss fights.

- Includes an optional permadeath mode.

- Immerse yourself in the beautiful retro soundtrack by Martin Linda, the creator of Rytmik Ultimate/Studio.

BZZZT will be available on the Switch eShop next month for $14.99 (or your regional equivalent). Up for a GBA throwback? This could be the one for you.