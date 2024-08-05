Everybody 1-2-Switch
Image: Nintendo

When the Switch arrived on the scene in 2017, one of the launch titles included 1-2-Switch - a multiplayer party game utilising the features of the Joy-Con controllers. Somehow, this title got a sequel in 2023 called Everybody 1-2-Switch and while it dropped out of sight pretty quickly, it has now made a surprising comeback.

As highlighted by Vooks.net, more than a year after its release, the sequel has returned to the top spot in Australia as the best-selling video game. Yes, between 22nd - 28th July 2024, it managed to beat heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto V and outperformed sports titles like NBA 2K24 and EA Sports College Football 25.

Australian Top 10 Combined Software Charts (Week 30, 22-07-2024 - 28-07-2024)

  1. Everybody 1-2-Switch!
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. NBA 2K24
  4. EA Sports College Football 25
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Elden Ring
  7. Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-Boot Camp!
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

As you can see, it was in good company - with Nintendo's two-in-one package Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp! also featured in the same top ten (more than a year after its original release on the Switch).

It's a bit of a mystery as to why Everybody 1-2-Switch! has returned to the charts in this region, but the source speculates it could have been sold off in "large quantities to a wholesaler" or "another service to appear on sale discounted for Black Friday or similar".

When this sequel launched on the Switch in June 2023, we summed it up as a "family-friendly affair" that lacked longevity:

Did you end up buying this sequel? How about the original game? Let us know in the comments.

