It's time to check out the Japanese charts once again folks, and as expected, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy XVI are pretty much neck and neck this week after Master Detective Archives: Rain Code dropped down to fourth place.

Tears of the Kingdom is still beating out the competition and is slowly but surely inching toward that 2 million unit milestone. Whether it will reach it at its current rate remains to be seen, but goodness, what a feat.

Elsewhere, it's Switch City over in Japan with all the usual suspects making an appearance, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Splatoon 3. What a great time to be a Nintendo gamer, right..?

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software sales in full:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 17,996 (1,741,310) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 14,109 (387,899) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,736 (5,364,524) [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 9,566 (64,905) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,935 (3,185,782) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,247 (1,112,495) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,550 (4,054,235) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,979 (5,230,148) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,727 (3,415,119) [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 4,494 (7,814)

Not much change over in the hardware department this week: the Switch OLED Model is still crushing it up in first place with the PlayStation 5 nipping at its heels. Overall though, Switch has sold a total of 86,450 across its three SKUs, which is significantly higher than the 48,858 that the PlayStation 5 has managed.

Keep it up, Switch!

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 54,879 (5,016,090) PlayStation 5 – 45,061 (3,353,628) Switch Lite – 20,613 (5,410,046) Switch – 10,958 (19,432,941) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,797 (537,707) PlayStation 4 – 3,196 (7,884,664) Xbox Series X – 769 (203,024) Xbox Series S – 55 (268,519) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 44 (1,191,898)

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week?