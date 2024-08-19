Nintendo has revealed the four (yes, four) free games that are now available to European Nintendo Switch Online subscribers as part of the 'Mega Game Trials' event.

From today until 25th August, those with an active NSO membership can play Tetris Effect: Connected, PowerWash Simulator, Enter the Gungeon and Cassette Beasts for free. You can play the games to your heart's content until the end of the week, where you'll then have to pay up if you like what you see in the trial period.





And that isn't a bad line-up! We awarded PowerWash Simulator a satisfying 7/10 when it sprayed onto Switch last year, the creature-catching Cassette Beasts scored an 8/10, Enter the Gungeon landed a 9/10 and the brilliant Tetris Effect: Connected slotted in nicely with a 10/10.

You can download the free game trial for each of the above from their respective eShop page.

The Mega Games Trials event comes as a part of Nintendo's 'Mega Multiplayer Festival' which is running throughout August. We still have the grand finale 'Mega Multiplayer Sale' to look forward to from 26th August to 8th September, and you can nab the extra two months of NSO with the purchase of any year-long membership until 8th September too.