The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases



Aery – Ancient Empires (EpiXR, 15th Aug, $9.99) - You will discover unknown, giant, and beautiful environments and you will be able to enjoy the feeling of flying while exploring a whole world filled with beauty and little secrets.

Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator (Megame, 15th Aug, $4.99) - Your task is to colour a variety of images using a wide range of tools and a palette of bright colours. The game offers many different pictures to colour - choose the images to your liking and start the creative process! You have a whole arsenal of drawing and colouring tools at your disposal.

Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator (Megame, 15th Aug, $4.99) - A dynamic action game that immerses the player in the world of tank battles. Take command of a powerful tank and go on exciting missions full of dangers! Each level is a unique battlefield where the player will have to perform a variety of combat missions.

Arco (Panic, 15th Aug, $19.99) - Enter the breathtakingly beautiful world of Arco, a unique tactical action game where your decisions shape the story. Journey through lush forests, sweeping plains, and scorching deserts as you guide four unlikely heroes in their vendetta against the Red Company gang.

Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians (THREAKS, 13th Aug, $12.99) - Beatbuddy interacts with the living breathing environment that pulses to the beat of an original soundtrack, aiding him as he unlocks new paths and solves puzzles.

Bizarre (Entity3, 17th Aug, $0.99) - The circus is in town! Step up and try your luck! Take aim with the cannon, gun, or balls in each challenging event! Smash those coconuts and take home a victory! Can you beat the fair?

Castaway (Canari Games, 16th Aug, $7.99) - Embark on an action-packed adventure in Castaway, diving players into a pixelated and retro universe. Assume the role of Martin, whose spaceship crash-landed on an uncharted island where his faithful pet was taken by hostile creatures. Retrieve your weapons and venture out to rescue your kidnapped companion in this endearing and unexpectedly dynamic world.

Cooking (RedDeer, 16th Aug, $11.99) - Run your own restaurant and prepare the most iconic Japanese dishes and traditional drinks. Take orders, prepare meals, decorate your restaurant and develop your cooking skills each day.

Cup Killer – Sandbox Game (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 16th Aug, $6.99) - Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-pumping experience in Cup Killer, where every object around you becomes a weapon. Face relentless waves of enemies and showcase your strategic prowess in this action-packed game.

Cyber Mission (eastasiasoft, 21st Aug, $9.99) - Cyber Mission is a side-scrolling shoot ’em up with retro aesthetics, dynamic combat, HD visuals and intense combat inspired by classic elements from both run ’n gun and shooter genres. Take on your adversaries solo or team up with a friend in local co-op!

D.C.K.: Dock Chess King (404, 18th Aug, $4.99) - Attention Chess players! Are you looking for a new challenge? Look no further than Dock Chess King! This exciting game provides hundreds of days to test your strategic thinking. With easy-to-use features and intuitive design, anyone can become a Chess King in no time.

Dadish Collection (Thomas K Young, 16th Aug, $14.99) - He's a dad AND a radish! Join Dadish on his quest to rescue his missing kids in three classic platforming adventures. Dadish Collection combines Dadish, Dadish 2 and Dadish 3 in one rad package.

Elrentaros Wanderings (Red Art Games, 16th Aug, $39.99) - Welcome to Elrentaros, a hinterland town far from the Melvanian capital. Visiting on a journey, you mingle with the colorful locals and embark on a quest to find ways to help them. - Read our Elrentaros Wanderings review

Energy Lab (Weakfish Studio, 21st Aug, $3.99) - You can trigger the mechanisms with your energy orb, Remember that some things need to be triggered if you want to get through! Only this energy orb will not trigger anything! It also allows you to TELEPORT to it, so you can easily access places you can't reach and even escape from some enemies and tracks!

Exit Station 7 (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 17th Aug, $2.99) - You entered a train station and appear to be stuck in a loop. Multiple levels to test your observation skill. See if you have what it takes to escape the loop!

Guayota (Plug In Digital, 13th Aug, $14.99) - Immerse yourself in a rich puzzle game that draws inspiration from the legend of Saint Brendan. As you look for your companions, you will explore ancient gods’ temples, each guarding a deep secret and offering a piece of the island's mysterious past.

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery (Rogueside, 13th Aug, $10.99) - Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is a cozy hidden object game that has you searching for hidden objects in hand-drawn, interactive landscapes. Ignite your imagination, unleash your inner artist with the editor and share your masterpieces with the world!

Ice World: The Frozen Age (Aldora Games, 12th Aug, $4.90) - In a world plunged into ice and snow, where a catastrophe has turned the Earth into a new ice age, an eclectic group of prehistoric creatures embark on an epic journey in search of survival and warmth.

Just Crow Things (Unbound Creations, 15th Aug, $19.99) - In this level-based, sandbox-y adventure game, you must become the coolest bird in town and earn the trust of new animal friends. Completed tasks to slowly build up your Crowputation across diverse settings, such a quaint French Riviera, Ancient Egypt, or bustling New York.

Lunar Nightmare (Playstige Interactive, 16th Aug, $3.99) - In the year 2049, the once-promising lunar research base, named "AstroGenica Lunar Nexus," has become a haunting beacon in the desolate expanses of the Moon. Serving as humanity's gateway to the cosmos, it now stands as a chilling testament to an experiment gone wrong.

Magical Delicacy (Whitethorn Games, 15th Aug, $24.99) - Play the young witch Flora and discover a bustling town in this Metroidvania-inspired wholesome cooking game. Cook meals and potions in your customized kitchen by carefully selecting the right ingredients. Navigate the town in casual platforming to meet the townsfolk, take up their orders, and learn about this world of magic.

Mangavania 2 (Sometimes You, 21st Aug, $4.99) - Join the adventure as Yuhiko, a young ninja who has gone to the underworld to find a cure for his brother. Find Spirits in secret places – they will tell you a story or give you advice. Explore dungeons, fight monsters and meet new friends!

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain (CHIBIG, 21st Aug, $19.99) - This coming-of-age journey will take us to the top of the mountain through a story of effort, friendship, and community; and will let our hearts fly free. Take your magic broom and discover all the secrets hidden in the mountain while getting to know its charming inhabitants.

Minami Lane (Seaven Studio, 15th Aug, $4.49) - Minami Lane is a small, wholesome management game set on a Japanese-inspired street. Create and manage your own street, make sure everyone is happy, and watch the villagers live their lives! Enjoy 2 to 4 hours of playtime, cute tanukis and lots of cats!

Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death (Ratalaika Games, 16th Aug, $4.99) - Join Detective Guy and his trusty sidekick Cleo the clue-sniffing dog as they investigate the mysterious death of a social media starlet in an isolated seaside village. As you explore the surrounding coastline, search for clues, and interview suspects, can you solve the case and bring the guilty party to justice?

Mute Crimson DX (Iced Lizard Games, 16th Aug, $14.99) - Monsters have attacked the city, and only Ninja can stop them! Grab your sword and double jump, wall-climb and otherwise precision platform your way from your home, all the way to the dark depths where the source of this evil resides. . .

My Lovely Empress (Neon Doctrine, 21st Aug, $19.99) - You have an empire at your command and the world at your feet. Your hands hold the happiness, hopes, and lives of an entire nation, and those who call you, their ruler. You have everything, and yet, in your heart, you have nothing.

Overboss (Forever Entertainment, 15th Aug, $14.99) - Build the most powerful and dangerous land in all of Arcadia! Stake forests, swamps, graveyards, and volcanoes, recruit monsters and create the best combinations to collect the most points to become the Overboss.

Parking Jam (QubicGames, 16th Aug, $4.99) - Navigate through an overfilled parking lot and move cars out of the way to help them all escape! The thought of a parking jam can be overwhelming at first, but don't worry—with a bit of strategy and quick thinking, you can clear the traffic jam and free the cars! This parking lot has many vehicles, including small cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Parking Masters (LMG, 15th Aug, $12.99) - Welcome to Parking Masters, where you'll face the ultimate test of your parking skills in a variety of challenges! Maneuver vehicles through numerous levels, all designed with realistic physics and a captivating visual style.

Phantom Spark (Coatsink Software, 15th Aug, $19.99) - Phantom Spark is an all-new, momentum-based, time-trial racing game that encourages you to smash time trial records with no speed limit holding you back throughout its weaving, rollercoaster-like levels. Face off in heated rivalries throughout the single-player campaign as you attempt to smash the record on each track throughout the world of Phantom Spark.

Rack and Slay (2 Left Thumbs, 19th Aug, $5.99) - Push monster balls into holes or traps in randomly generated levels. Stack up countless game-changing items to create broken builds. Find combos to create your own synergies and customize your playstyle. Rack and Slay!

Rewind or Die (Puppet Combo, 16th Aug, $11.99) - Just another day at a video rental store. . . right? Mike thought his dead-end job at the local video rental place would be easy, until a serial killer starts carving up his fellow clerks! Deal with irate customers, horrible bosses, and keep your store clean (well, as clean as it can be.)

Space Raft (Nami Tentou, 15th Aug, $9.99) - New to the 8-bit gaming scene, it’s Space Raft! Wait, what? Yes, Milwaukee’s hungriest band Space Raft is now in an 8-bit adventure. Join the band on their quest to retrieve the master tapes of their new record "Positively Space Raft" from the clutches of their jealous ex-bass player Srini!

Squiggle Drop (Noodlecake, 15th Aug, $4.99) - Use your creativity and imagination to solve charming physics puzzles by drawing a single shape and watching what unfolds! Complete the objectives of 250 puzzles (with more on the way), each with multiple and often surprising solutions. How you draw your solution is up to you!

Stumble Guys (Kitka Games, 20th Aug, Free) - Join millions of players and stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Are you ready to enter the running chaos? Running, stumbling, falling, jumping, and winning has never been so fun!

Supermarket Manager 2024 (MagicProStudio, 12th Aug, $11.99) - Step into the shoes of a supermarket owner in Supermarket Manager 2024, a dynamic 3D supermarket simulator where your business acumen will be put to the test! As the proud proprietor, your goal is to grow your supermarket empire by making smart purchasing decisions and optimizing your sales strategies.

Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Neophytos (Ignatios Productions, 15th Aug, $2.99) - Active around 290 A.D., a twelve-year-old during the fierce government of Maximos in Nicaea, Saint Neophytos the Holy Martyr worked many wonders and underwent a brutal martyrdom, putting his torturers to shame. This is his story.

Tactical Strike: Special Forces Shooter (Megame, 8th Aug, $4.99) - You take on the role of an elite agent of a special unit fighting terrorism around the world. Your mission is to eliminate dangerous enemies, free hostages and defuse deadly bombs to ensure safety and peace.

The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga (Hojo Studio, 15th Aug, $8.99) - The Godfeather is a mafia pigeon roguelike combining elements of stealth, open world exploration and poop… lots of poop! Used to be an honest boid could make a living. . . now your enemies have moved in and flocked up the whole operation. The Godfeather tasks you with taking back the old neighborhood- one borough at a time.

The Sirena Expedition (Ant Workshop, 16th Aug, $5.99) - Explore a mysterious, abandoned underwater facility at the bottom of the Mariana trench. Who built it? What was it used for? Perhaps you will find answers, or perhaps the answers will find you.

Thief Puzzle (QubicGames, 16th Aug, $4.99) - Do you have what it takes to steal the treasure without leaving a trace? Put your skills to the test and claim your prize! Achieve your goal by any means necessary, whether through stealth, speed, or diversion. Use whatever tactics you can to avoid detection and always stay out of sight, or you'll regret it.

Tiles Match (Kistler Studios, 15th Aug, $3.99) - Tiles Match is a simple puzzle game where you match three of the same kind to clear the row and ultimately the whole board. Over 1000 puzzle boards awaits and brings you almost endless simple puzzle fun! Enjoy!

Turn to Mine (Sometimes You, 16th Aug, $9.99) - You are a space mining apprentice with a bright future ahead. However, your superior Commander Neek would rather watch a movie than teach you anything. Can you collect crystals and survive on your own? Take control of your seeker and become the space miner you always wanted to be.

Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D (Burlea Studio, 15th Aug, $7.99) - Dive into the immersive world of retail management with Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D! Step into the shoes of a savvy entrepreneur and become the proud owner of a bustling fishing shop.

World War II – Airplanes Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 9th Aug, $11.99) - Dive into the skies of World War II with "World War II - Airplanes Battle," where you experience the thrill of historical aerial combat. With stunningly realistic graphics and meticulously detailed aircraft, this game puts you in the cockpit of iconic warplanes from the era.

