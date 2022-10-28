Move aside Mario and Sonic, because Glover is back! Yes, during the latest QUByte Connect 2022 broadcast, it was revealed the Nintendo 64 3D platformer would be making its way to the Switch "soon".
This title was originally released on the N64 in 1999 and earlier this year got a Limited Run re-release on the same platform and PC release. It's now finally been locked in for a standalone release on Nintendo Switch.
In this 3D puzzle adventure, players must guide Glover through 6 worlds and 30 different levels. Here's the story and trailer:
"The peaceful world of the Kingdom has been destroyed! The mage, by transforming his magic stones - explosives him with a blast of energy, transforming his magic gloves - explosively with a blast of energy, transforming his crystals and dislodging the seven crystals that force his kingdom Without the crystals, the castle and your world will disintegrate and the mage will be lost!
"It's up to Glover, one of the magic gloves, to find the crystals, now disguised as rubber balls, and return them safely to the castle. Guide Glover and the balls to seven magical worlds full of puzzles and hidden surprises."
Are you excited for the Switch release of Glover? Did you play the N64 original? Comment below.
Comments (31)
Why not just put it on the N64 Switch Online app?
@Vil I recon because the devs figured most people would rather buy it an own it than have it held hostage via an overpriced subscription service.
Sweet, getting this Day 1.
@SeantheDon29 I guess that's true lol
I really though this was coming to the Switch Online N64 until I read the above comment from @Vil, then actually read the article correctly. Honestly a little bummed, but still glad to see this on the Switch nonetheless.
Honestly, a remake would've been nice, ah well. I rented this game back then, I liked it. It's not the greatest game out there obviously, but it wasn't bad.
Weird. I thought this was already out (it was on PC).
I'm also going to guess that the likes or LRG will issue a physical release at some point, so I'll hang on to my cash for that.
Yeah, like others have stated, I was excited when I read this headline, until I realized its a standalone purchase. Put this on NSO.
This game got released on Steam months ago. It's a N64 port, with a total of zero QoL and graphic enhancements.
Wait it’s a standalone item? I’m I reading that right?
@SeantheDon29 Mhhh let me see… would I rather have this game for $1 a month with my NSO service (along other 50 games and internet service) or I’d rather pay … I don’t know … $15-$20 for this game?
I would prefer to pay the yearly subscription and have access to all those games (and in theory Glover) … than pay that price for a single N64 game.
I have fond memories of Glover… but those are better suited for NSO
Or in an ideal world… a N64 Classic
Ahhh, a re-release of my least favorite game I own on my N64.
As a Glover defender, even I can't justify paying much for a re-release. I hate to say it, but you can regularly find far better games on sale for 5-10 bucks. This would be perfect for something like NSO, but I guess not.
Yet another reason not to spend the extra on NSO.
pico interactive (retching noises)
Buying!! Just need mischief makers now. Would be better on NSO.
Gotta love the glove!
Always wanted to try this game out, so I’ll definitely be picking it up!
Guess I need to clear some space for a "Glover on Nintendo Switch" room in addition to my other Glover rooms
Seeing as how I let my NSO standard subscription expire and no intentions of being locked into the Expansion Pass, I'm delighted that this game will be a standalone N64 purchase that I can be assured I can still play a decade beyond even when support for Switch gets dropped eventually!
I'd a lot rather have the option to buy it than have it on NSO and that's with me having an NSO subscription.
Qubite studios.... its gonna be crap
I’m surprised that so many people prefer this to be on the NSO since so many people hate the whole rental thing. I’m definitely gonna give this a try.
Gross lol y'all have fun with that
Cool.
Body Harvest next! Seriously that game deserves a HD remaster!
So is it the n64 version or the ps1 version?
I have very fond memories of playing this as a youngster but I have a strong feeling it does not hold up. Very glad to see a classic game coming out as a standalone.
@MythTgr
Wow.. very niche target market(die-hard/fandom nostalgia?). I guess they should just release it on NSO.
I haven't played this game in well over twenty years, I imagine, yet the moment I saw this news, a specific music from Glover played in my head. Then a sound effect.
Gotta love the glove. It's mandatory.
these comments pushing NSO are going to age like milk. only purchaseable games matter. NSO is like a trick your switch can do... for now.
Tap here to load 31 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...