Move aside Mario and Sonic, because Glover is back! Yes, during the latest QUByte Connect 2022 broadcast, it was revealed the Nintendo 64 3D platformer would be making its way to the Switch "soon".

This title was originally released on the N64 in 1999 and earlier this year got a Limited Run re-release on the same platform and PC release. It's now finally been locked in for a standalone release on Nintendo Switch.

In this 3D puzzle adventure, players must guide Glover through 6 worlds and 30 different levels. Here's the story and trailer:

"Without the crystals, the castle and your world will disintegrate and the mage will be lost!

"It's up to Glover, one of the magic gloves, to find the crystals, now disguised as rubber balls, and return them safely to the castle. Guide Glover and the balls to seven magical worlds full of puzzles and hidden surprises."

Are you excited for the Switch release of Glover? Did you play the N64 original? Comment below.