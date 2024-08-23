Who remembers MySims? The spin-off to Maxis' hugely popular The Sims series, MySims saw you play as a cute little avatar attempting to restore and redevelop a run-down town. It launched on Wii and DS in 2007 before making the jump to PC and phones the following year.

Well, it sounds like MySims could be making a comeback. Spotted by ResetEra user --R (via GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit), listings for a Switch version of the game have appeared on European retailers Virtex and World of Games along with a 19th November 2024 release date.

Both listings price the potential Switch version of the game at just under 50,00 €, while Virtex is using a mock cover for the title.

EA hasn't announced anything yet, so take these listings with a pinch of salt, but that hasn't stopped people — including us — getting nostalgic for the cutesy take on The Sims.

Both listings are still live at the time of writing this, but they could be pulled at any moment. And again, it's worth stressing, these might not be real. But amazingly, if this turns out to be true, this would be the first The Sims game on the Switch.

In MySims, you have to go around collecting 'Essences' — essentially, a resource you use to decorate, create, or construct with. Just like the mainline The Sims titles, you can also decorate and modify your own house, too. But this is a much more story-driven game, with over 80 unique characters in the Wii version, and 30 in the DS, all with different requests. Oh, and you don't need to eat or sleep.

MySims gave us five sequels between 2008 and 2010 - MySims Kingdom, MySims Party, MySims Racing, MySims Agents, and MySims SkyHeroes. MySims Friends was also in development for the 3DS before it was scrapped.

Are you a MySims fan? Would you pick up the game on Switch? Let us know in the comments.