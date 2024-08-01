After being revealed at the November 2023 Indie World Showcase, we were looking forward to digging into the Stardew Valley-style mining sandbox Core Keeper when it launched on Switch this month. However, just weeks before its release, developer Pugstorm Games has announced that the Switch version is being pushed to next month. 17th September, to be precise.

This delay applies to the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, with the digital version for PS5, Xbox Series and PC still releasing as planned on 27th August. The physical edition for all consoles has also been pushed back to 17th September, with pre-orders now available.

In a statement released on Twitter, the developer put the delay down to needing extra time to get things polished: "We want players to experience Core Keeper at its very best". The statement describes the delay as a "tough decision", though taking a few extra weeks to make sure everything is squeaky clean seems like a good move to us.

You can find the full statement and the original tweet below:

Core Keeper's eagerly anticipated expedition onto consoles has seen a short delay on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. These versions of the game will now release on September 17th. The game's digital release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC 1.0 remains unaffected and will launch as planned on August 27th.

The physical versions of Core Keeper have also seen a short delay and will now be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on September 17th. Pre-orders are available at retailers now. The Nintendo Switch version of Core Keeper will include support for single-player and 2-4 player online co-op, with single-player and 2-8 player online co-op available on all other platforms.

We want players to experience Core Keeper at its very best and have had to make the tough decision to push the release date back for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions by a few weeks. While we know this will disappoint players looking forward to the game on those platforms, it's important for us to take the extra time to ensure that Core Keeper is the best experience possible at launch, no matter where you play.

It's never nice to see a game get pushed back, but we'd always rather see a dev take some extra time and release it in a polished state than rush to a deadline and release something broken. Let's see how this one turns out next month.

