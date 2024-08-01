Powerful Pro Baseball
The latest Famitsu charts are in and, as expected, it's another strong week for the Switch, with only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 representing a competing console in the software top ten.

There are two newcomers this week, too, with One Piece Odyssey entering the charts at in second place - not to be sniffed at - while The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II just about makes it onto the podium at number nine.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD sees another slight drop, as does the recently released Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, both bowing down to the unending power of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (15th - 21st July) Total Unit Sales
1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25

Switch

 35,280 202,227
2
 One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Switch 16,373

NEW
3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch
 10,073
 5,921,498
4
 Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Switch
 8,743
 35,134
5
 Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Switch
 8,339
 158,930
6
 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
 PS4
 8,209
 57,419
7

 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 7,567
 7,850,176
8
 Minecraft Switch

6,595

 3,578,258
9
 The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II Switch
 6,486
 NEW
10
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
 Switch
 5,794
 1,897,108

Hardware this week is on a slight downward trend, but hardly anything to panic about. The OLED Switch is once again on top, followed not-so-closely by the PlayStation 5. Total Switch sales across all three SKUs is 57,133, while the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition total 25,795; quite a hefty gap, indeed.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (15th - 21st July)
 Total Unit Sales
1
 Switch - OLED Model
 37,273
 7,606,893
2
 PlayStation 5
 20,232
 5,506,091
3
 Switch Lite
 11,836
 5,956,502
4

Switch

8,024

 19,842,970
5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition

 5,563
 823,350
6
 Xbox Series X
 5,294
 296,585
7
 Xbox Series S
 387
 317,036
8
 PlayStation 4
 93
 7,928,134


