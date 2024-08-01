The latest Famitsu charts are in and, as expected, it's another strong week for the Switch, with only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 representing a competing console in the software top ten.

There are two newcomers this week, too, with One Piece Odyssey entering the charts at in second place - not to be sniffed at - while The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II just about makes it onto the podium at number nine.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD sees another slight drop, as does the recently released Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, both bowing down to the unending power of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (15th - 21st July) Total Unit Sales 1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 Switch 35,280 202,227 2

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Switch 16,373 NEW 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch

10,073

5,921,498

4

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Switch

8,743

35,134

5

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Switch

8,339

158,930

6

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025

PS4

8,209

57,419

7



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch 7,567

7,850,176

8

Minecraft Switch

6,595 3,578,258

9

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II Switch

6,486

NEW

10

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Switch

5,794

1,897,108



Hardware this week is on a slight downward trend, but hardly anything to panic about. The OLED Switch is once again on top, followed not-so-closely by the PlayStation 5. Total Switch sales across all three SKUs is 57,133, while the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition total 25,795; quite a hefty gap, indeed.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (15th - 21st July)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

37,273

7,606,893

2

PlayStation 5

20,232

5,506,091

3

Switch Lite

11,836

5,956,502

4

Switch 8,024 19,842,970

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 5,563

823,350

6

Xbox Series X

5,294

296,585

7

Xbox Series S

387

317,036

8

PlayStation 4

93

7,928,134





