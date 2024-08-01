The latest Famitsu charts are in and, as expected, it's another strong week for the Switch, with only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 representing a competing console in the software top ten.
There are two newcomers this week, too, with One Piece Odyssey entering the charts at in second place - not to be sniffed at - while The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II just about makes it onto the podium at number nine.
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD sees another slight drop, as does the recently released Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, both bowing down to the unending power of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:
Hardware this week is on a slight downward trend, but hardly anything to panic about. The OLED Switch is once again on top, followed not-so-closely by the PlayStation 5. Total Switch sales across all three SKUs is 57,133, while the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition total 25,795; quite a hefty gap, indeed.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (15th - 21st July)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch - OLED Model
|37,273
|7,606,893
|2
|PlayStation 5
|20,232
|5,506,091
|3
|Switch Lite
|11,836
|5,956,502
|4
|
Switch
|
8,024
|19,842,970
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|5,563
|823,350
|6
|Xbox Series X
|5,294
|296,585
|7
|Xbox Series S
|387
|317,036
|8
|PlayStation 4
|93
|7,928,134