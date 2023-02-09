As part of the Nintendo Direct celebrations today, Japanese developer and publisher Konami has a special introductory offer for the virtual baseball title, WBSC eBaseball Power Pros.

Instead of paying a high price, you can grab this baseball-themed eShop title for just $0.99 USD or your regional equivalent:





ofc this is a more stripped-down/online-centric game I tuned out during the Power Pros announcement and missed a neat detail: for the purposes of introducing the series to a global audience, they're selling this one for ¥100/$0.99 https://t.co/C7hzZLLjXf ofc this is a more stripped-down/online-centric game https://t.co/lrr7z5HgmW February 9, 2023

Here's a bit more about it from the Switch eShop page:

Experience the virtual world of baseball available in WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS. The most played baseball game series in Japan is now featured in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s eSport discipline. Whether you like swinging for the fences or pitching in the strike zone, you know baseball is all about batting, pitching, and fielding. The virtual world of baseball is no different. With easy pick-up-and-play mechanics, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS is fun for both novices and skilled gamers.

Create your own dream team with unique characters from the POWER PROS universe. Play against your friends in the offline Versus mode. Practice and compete against global players in the online Championship mode. Enjoy amazing animations with incredible double plays, diving catches, and even home-run robbing wall catches. Keep your eyes peeled for future exciting tournaments. The World Awaits!

