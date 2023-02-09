As part of the Nintendo Direct celebrations today, Japanese developer and publisher Konami has a special introductory offer for the virtual baseball title, WBSC eBaseball Power Pros.
Instead of paying a high price, you can grab this baseball-themed eShop title for just $0.99 USD or your regional equivalent:
Here's a bit more about it from the Switch eShop page:
Experience the virtual world of baseball available in WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS. The most played baseball game series in Japan is now featured in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s eSport discipline.
Whether you like swinging for the fences or pitching in the strike zone, you know baseball is all about batting, pitching, and fielding. The virtual world of baseball is no different. With easy pick-up-and-play mechanics, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS is fun for both novices and skilled gamers.
Create your own dream team with unique characters from the POWER PROS universe. Play against your friends in the offline Versus mode. Practice and compete against global players in the online Championship mode. Enjoy amazing animations with incredible double plays, diving catches, and even home-run robbing wall catches. Keep your eyes peeled for future exciting tournaments. The World Awaits!
Will you be giving this one a go? Comment below.
Comments (11)
I'd rather spend it on micro-transactions.
Great news. I would love for the full game to be made available in the future 🤞
I'll give it a whirl
For 79p, I'll bite. Not much you can get for 79p these days, so a brand new game and a Konami one at that, is very much welcome! 👌
Can't turn it down at that price, Power Pros finally gets a western release, kind of!
I'm kinda interested in trying the series but I'm the type of person who'd rather just pay full price for the full experience off the bat so I probably won't bother with this but hopefully it's an indication that they may be planning a full scale release outside Japan in the future.
Not to look the borderline gift horse in the mouth, but is a single player mode present here? At this price I'm likely to get it soon anyway, but whether I'll immediately download it is a matter of whether I can play as-is at my own pace or have to rely on some folks far far away (or local friend hangouts).
Huh, that's actually really cool. Never been interested in baseball games (or baseball in general) myself but I feel like I gotta pick it up when it's at that price. Probably gonna use some Gold Points on it or something 🤔
Been getting into Baseball a bit over the years and I've read a lot about this series, getting this!
Except that baseball, along with golf are the most boring sports I've ever played. It's probly not even worth my dollar.
Does it have motion controls? Like in Wii baseball
