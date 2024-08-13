Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Last year, the Yoshi and Kirby developer Good-Feel announced a new 3D action game for the Switch, officially titled Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!. It's drawn comparisons to the Goemon series, with Good-Feel led by Etsunobu Ebisu (a key figure behind Mystical Ninja).

Following this game's Japanese release last November, a game page (simply titled Bakeru) has now appeared for this title on Nintendo's Australia's website as well as the local eShop. It's apparently releasing locally on 3rd September 2024 for $60.00 AUD, with a pre-order discount of 10% - bringing it down to $54.00.

The file size is just 3.1 GB, it's published by Spike Chunsoft and there's also a free demo on the eShop, which can be downloaded right now. Here's the official description from Nintendo's page along with some screenshots:

Bakeru's adventure begins in this Japan-esque Wild Action Game!

Disaster strikes Japan!

Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. Bakeru travels to 47 Japanese prefectures to free Japan from the grip of evil spirits! Spectacular action set in fairy tale Japan!

Bakeru takes place in "Fairy Tale Japan," a mix of modern Japan and old period dramas, which is divided into more than 50 stages. Battle on with Bakeru's drum!

A secret treasure passed down by Tanuki Clan. It is said to be able to purify evil spirits. Fight through enemies and traps with simple controls! Transform into fairy tale heroes!

By obtaining a Henge License, Bakeru can transform into whoever gave him the license. Transform into famous Japanese heroes like Kintaro and Momotaro to use their skills and abilities.