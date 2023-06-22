Nintendo's latest Direct broadcast was loaded with all sorts of announcements, but there were actually some different ones in the Japanese livestream. One highlight, in particular, was the reveal of Good-Feel's new 3D action game.
Good-Feel, as you might recall, is the developer behind games like Yoshi's Woolly World and Kirby's Epic Yarn. Perhaps more interestingly, its founder Etsunobu Ebisu is also one of the key figures behind Konami's Goemon / Mystical Ninja series.
With this in mind, Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! on the Switch this winter in Japan. It's already being described as a "spiritual successor" to the Goemon series.
This new game is about a tanuki boy named Bakeru who is apparently disguised as a human and uses taiko (drumming) actions to defeat a "festival army" wreaking havoc throughout a fantasy setting within Japan (thanks, Gematsu).
What do you think of this game? Comment below.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments 12
First thing that came to mind watching that, SNES Mystical Ninja. Looks like a fun time!
I don't know why but I somehow doubt this will come to the West. I could be wrong. On a side note, I don't know why, but I want to see a mashup game that puts Yoshi and Kirby on an adventure together.
Hope this gets picked up by a proper publisher (e.g. NIS).
I’d sure like to see this come stateside but I doubt it will. It’s been too long since I’ve played a mystical ninja game, especially a a 3d one.
@Dm9982 Good news because good feel ARE the exact same dev team who worked on the Goemon games!
@Stamina_Wheel I can see nintendo themselves doing it considering how immensely close with good feel they are but well see
I am very very intrigued. The art design is great and the gameplay looks fun.
This game looks nice. It's a shame that it's not coming to the West. I don't know if it will ever come to the West, and I'm a
huge fan of 3D action games.
Looks excellent. Hope this comes Stateside
This game NEEDS to release in the West.
@Dm9982 As noted by our sister site Time Extension, Good-Feel was founded by Etsunobu Ebisu. He previously worked at Konami and was one of the key people behind the Goemon series.
Ebisumaru in Goemon is also inspired by him.
@Liam_Doolan @Funneefox You guys are frickin awesome! Thank you for that info! Def more interested in this now. Had a blast playing Goemon growing up, and still pop it in occasionally to this day.
