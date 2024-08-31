Final Fantasy XIV Online director and producer Naoki Yoshida (also known as Yoshi-P) has recently reiterated interest in bringing Square Enix's massive multiplayer RPG to a Nintendo system in the future.

Speaking to Gamereactor at Gamescom 2024 recently, he acknowledged fan requests and mentioned how the team was working towards "achieving that goal". Here's the translation of his response:

"Our players...they really want to have our game release on Nintendo's consoles. "So looking towards achieving that goal. We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions. So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come."

The aim is to apparently release the game "on as many devices as possible", with Xbox players joining this game's community last year. In an interview in June, Yoshi-P revealed he would "love" to have Final Fantasy XIV Online available on a Nintendo platform.

Nintendo has now sold more than 143 million Switch units and plans to reveal the Switch "successor" in the current fiscal year.