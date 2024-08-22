Next week sees the arrival of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Of course, we're now at the point where you'll soon have to decide whether or not you'll be picking up this "dark and twisted thriller" on the Switch.
It's worth mentioning the second chapter of the free demo also arrives today. It's officially titled "Disappearance and will be followed by a third demo next week on 28th August - the day before the game's release on 29th August 2024. The good news is demo save data will also transfer across to the full game.
Here's a little sample of what you can expect from our 'hands on' of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club:
"With an instantly intriguing premise and the prospect of some rather nasty goings-on down the line, this M-rated effort from Nintendo has certainly got our attention so far — we're fully engaged and expecting to go some very twisted places. Let's hope we get exactly what we deserve."