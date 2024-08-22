Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Next week sees the arrival of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Of course, we're now at the point where you'll soon have to decide whether or not you'll be picking up this "dark and twisted thriller" on the Switch.

It's worth mentioning the second chapter of the free demo also arrives today. It's officially titled "Disappearance and will be followed by a third demo next week on 28th August - the day before the game's release on 29th August 2024. The good news is demo save data will also transfer across to the full game.

pic.twitter.com/0sNrqUmN4p Watch to see what’s coming later today at 6pm PT in Chapter 2 of the free demo for Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club on #NintendoSwitch ... https://t.co/dRwluty3rg August 22, 2024

Here's a little sample of what you can expect from our 'hands on' of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club: