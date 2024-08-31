Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

If you were wondering where the first story expansion DLC for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is, you might want to read on...

In a new Kickstarter update on the last day of the month, the developer Rabbit & Bear Studios has announced the Marisa DLC will be "delayed beyond August" with a new release date to be shared "soon".

The delay is apparently tied to "the time needed to issue digital codes" to backers free of charge:

"Due to the time needed to issue digital codes and send them out to backers free of charge, so the Marisa DLC will be delayed beyond August. We appreciate your patience and will announce a new release date soon...We ask for everyone's patience as we arrange for backers to receive their codes free of charge prior to the DLCs' general release."

The same update also mentions how the three DLC scenarios "Marisa", "Seign" and "Markus" will be the "last scenarios" written by Yoshitaka Murayama.

The "chapter of Seign" and "Markus" story expansion were originally scheduled to arrive in September 2024 and October 2024, and the development team hopes everyone will be able to "play these scenarios as soon as possible". When the Marisa story arrives, here's what you can expect: