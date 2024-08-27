Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is one of many games on the way to the Switch in the near future, and if you missed out on a chance to play it at this year's Gamescom, it seems a surprise could be on the way.

THQ Nordic earlier today informed fans to "stay tuned" if they missed out on the demo at this year's major gaming event, which took place in Germany last week. It's led to speculation there could be a "public demo" on the way and as you can see in the shot below, the photo shows an image of the demo from Gamescom:

Like many other surprises that are popping up today, this is also timed in with the recent announcement Nintendo will be hosting a Partner Showcase. It's also been noted how Rebrushed was part of Nintendo's previous Partner Showcase in February 2024.

Here's a sample of what we thought about the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed demo at Gamescom 2024: