Radical Fish Games, the German developer behind the excellent Zelda-style action RPG CrossCode, has officially revealed its next project — Alabaster Dawn.

Previously known as Project Terra and teased multiple times on Twitter, the developer confirmed that its follow-up to its 2018 debut will be coming to Steam Early Access in 2025. Console releases are planned, but unspecified; however, given that CrossCode eventually hit all platforms, including Switch, we're pretty hopeful we'll be playing this on the Switch successor.

Alabaster Dawn looks to build upon "the best aspects" of CrossCode, and that's immediately apparent from the reveal trailer up top — the spritework, the animations, the environments, and the combat all look like a huge step forward. In the game, you play as Juno, who wakes up in a ruined world she once called home. The gods have vanished, and Juno must awaken the rest of humanity and banish the shadow of Nyx from the world.

Visually, the game uses a 2.5D art style, which you can see when the main character Juno is fighting and running around. The new style should help with some of those puzzle and platforming challenges, then! You may have spotted some tents and houses in the trailer, too — another aspect that made the 2.5D jump out at us. You'll actually be able to help rebuild settlements as you progress through the game, bringing life back to this desolate world.

Combat also looks excellent, which is to be expected, but this time, Radical Fish Games have taken inspiration from Devil May Cry and Kingdom Hearts to broaden the range of skills available to the player. There are eight weapons in the game, each one has its own unique skill trees, and you'll be able to equip gems to enhance your weapon's attacks too. We haven't even talked about the 4 elements or the Divine Arts!

We have to stress that this hasn't been confirmed for any specific consoles, so like we said, we hope (and think it's likely) this comes to the Switch successor, but there's no guarantee.

You can wishlist the game on Steam right now — worth doing if you want to hop into Early Access next year, but also if you're a fan of CrossCode. But, most importantly, do we see a magical capybara companion in the game? Amazing. We need a plush.

CrossCode launched on Steam in 2018, with the Switch version coming in 2020. We loved the game, and with many of the bugs and issues now patched out, there's no better time to get into the game.

Are you excited for Alabaster Dawn? Do you think it will be coming to the Switch successor? Let us know in the comments.