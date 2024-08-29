Sunsoft has announced that the digital version of Clock Tower: Rewind for the Nintendo Switch will release on 31st October 2024. Now, what's significant about that date..? Oh yeah! It's Halloween!
An apt release date for such a spooky game then, wouldn't you agree? It's been a long time coming, too. We've known about the upcoming Switch release now for over a year, so for its eventual launch to be a little over two months away at this point is a lovely surprise indeed.
The game is an enhanced port of the Japan-only SNES title Clock Tower, which released all the way back in 1995. The new version will cost 3,300 yen in Japan, which roughly converts to around £17-18 in the UK and about $22 in the US.
Let's check out the key features for this new release:
- The Survival-horror Classic
- Clock Tower, officially translated and brought out of Japan for the first time.
- Run, hide, and survive as you attempt to evade the psychotic Scissorman.
- Multiple endings and randomized gameplay elements maximize replayability (and jump scares).
- New Special Features
- New animated opening, motion-comic cutscenes, and vocal theme song performed by Mary McGlynn.
- Atmospheric 2D art, detailed animations, and haunting sound effects augment the tense point-and-click gameplay.
- Quality-of-life Upgrades
- Choose from original mode or enhanced mode, which features numerous gameplay additions and quality-of-life refinements.
- Featuring an art gallery, music player, behind-the-scenes creator interview, save states, and other modern inclusions.