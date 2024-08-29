Sunsoft has announced that the digital version of Clock Tower: Rewind for the Nintendo Switch will release on 31st October 2024. Now, what's significant about that date..? Oh yeah! It's Halloween!

An apt release date for such a spooky game then, wouldn't you agree? It's been a long time coming, too. We've known about the upcoming Switch release now for over a year, so for its eventual launch to be a little over two months away at this point is a lovely surprise indeed.

The game is an enhanced port of the Japan-only SNES title Clock Tower, which released all the way back in 1995. The new version will cost 3,300 yen in Japan, which roughly converts to around £17-18 in the UK and about $22 in the US.

Let's check out the key features for this new release:

The Survival-horror Classic Clock Tower, officially translated and brought out of Japan for the first time. Run, hide, and survive as you attempt to evade the psychotic Scissorman. Multiple endings and randomized gameplay elements maximize replayability (and jump scares).

New Special Features New animated opening, motion-comic cutscenes, and vocal theme song performed by Mary McGlynn. Atmospheric 2D art, detailed animations, and haunting sound effects augment the tense point-and-click gameplay.

Quality-of-life Upgrades Choose from original mode or enhanced mode, which features numerous gameplay additions and quality-of-life refinements. Featuring an art gallery, music player, behind-the-scenes creator interview, save states, and other modern inclusions.

