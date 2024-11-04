Video game preservation still has a long way to go, but it’s difficult to imagine a re-release of Human Entertainment’s Clock Tower ten, or even five years ago. Yet thanks to rapidly growing interest in retro gaming and the resulting explosion of compilations and re-releases over the last few years, this curious SNES survival horror is now available worldwide in all its glory.
Originally exclusive to Japan, Clock Tower: Rewind presents the original 1995 game along with an enhanced version of the 1997 ‘First Fear’ PS1 port, adding in new scenarios and minor improvements such as the ability to run upstairs (both versions also include a rewind feature). On top of that, you’ve got a bunch of extras to peruse, including interviews with creator Hifumi Kono, motion comics, scans of the Japanese manual and strategy guide, and more. It’s a generous package that goes a long way to compensating for the game’s relatively short two-to-three-hour runtime (multiple endings included).
As for the game itself, you play as Jennifer Simpson who arrives at the titular mansion alongside three other orphaned children. When her companions mysteriously disappear, Jennifer finds herself at the mercy of the Clock Tower and must find a way to escape or die trying. On her tail is a relentless and deadly (though mercifully slow) entity known as ‘The Scissorman’ who begins to stalk her after brutally murdering one of her friends.
In what would have no doubt been a remarkably novel idea in the mid-'90s, Clock Tower offers you no way to directly attack the Scissorman. Instead, Jennifer is forced to run away and, in dire circumstances, essentially ‘panic’ her way out of the Scissorman’s grasp. This is all contingent on her stamina: communicated via a small portrait image in the lower-left corner of the screen, stamina is lowered by running over extended periods.
Though lowered stamina won’t cause you to outright perish on its own, it will drastically reduce your ability to escape. Running away will cause you to trip over, and while you can resist the Scissorman’s giant shears by mashing ‘B’ (a.k.a, the ‘panic button’), doing this while suffering from low stamina is a fast track to Clock Tower’s Game Over screen. Periodically crouching down is essential to recovery, and thanks to the Scissorman’s relatively slow pace, you can do this frequently without much risk of danger.
Clock Tower plays very much like an old-school adventure game in that the majority of mechanics are tied to an on-screen cursor. Direct control of Jennifer’s movements are limited to holding down the shoulder buttons to run, pressing ‘X’ to stop, and the aforementioned ‘panic’ functionality. Otherwise, you simply use the on-screen cursor to point to specific areas of the environment. Pressing ‘Y’ prompts Jennifer to move to wherever your cursor is pointing, while clicking on certain objects enables her to investigate or interact with them.
Admittedly, Clock Tower does feel pretty archaic, even when compared to the survival horror boom that would follow just a few years after its original release. It’s a slow experience that focuses more on exploration and investigative elements over outright horror. That said, when you do run into the Scissorman, the accompanying sound of his shears and the spooky theme tune inject a sense of urgency and tension as you try to escape, even if the Scissorman itself isn’t even remotely scary by modern standards.
So if you’re expecting a nerve-wracking thrill ride from start to finish, then we’d advise you to temper your expectations. Clock Tower isn’t a good entry point to the survival horror genre, and nor is it even a particularly strong game on its own merits. It works best as a rare glimpse into the pre-Resident Evil era of horror; a game that, for enthusiasts, is well worth owning for its historical context, and this is elevated wonderfully by the extra content included in this new release.
The motion comics serve as both a prologue to the game and an accompaniment to the ‘First Fear’ version of Clock Tower. You unlock segments of the comic as you progress, and we have to say that the presentation and voice acting on display here are seriously impressive. It’s a nice way to experience some original artwork from an entirely new perspective.
In addition, the 10 interview videos with creator Hifumi Kono are well worth watching. He dives into the development, how the team worked to create a sense of fear with limited hardware specs, and his thoughts on the new Rewind release. It even ends with an intriguing tease from Kono regarding a potential spiritual successor. However, while he lavishes praise on the new animated introductory sequence for Rewind, it really didn’t do all that much for us. The cartoony aesthetic is completely at odds with the otherwise more realistic portrayal of Clock Tower’s setting and characters.
Speaking of presentation, however, Clock Tower: Rewind is mostly a huge success, intro animation aside. The main menu contains a beautiful high-resolution version of the original key art, with a new vocal performance of the main theme playing in the background; it’s incredible stuff. You’ve also an extensive music player that not only covers theme tunes from the game, but also various diegetic sound assets (the parrot shouting “I kill you!” will never not be funny).
Finally, borders containing key art can be applied to the main game if you wish, while a CRT filter gives a pleasant ‘retro’ feel to the visuals without distorting important in-game assets.
Conclusion
Clock Tower: Rewind is an odd game that we feel comfortable recommending to survival horror enthusiasts who wish to experience absolutely everything the genre has to offer. Its visuals and gameplay are undeniably archaic, but there's nevertheless something quaint about its combat-free, point-and-click mechanics. The short experience is elevated greatly by the added extras included for this new release, and we'd fully recommend perusing all of it to help give context and aid appreciation of this pre-RE horror game. Not a must-play re-release, then, but one we would urge horror fans to experience at least once.
Comments 23
Makes me hope that Capcom, Sunsoft, and LRG collaborate to bring the PS1 sequel to current consoles.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6wqsTTu0yg
Seems a bit unfair to ding an old game for being an old game and putting that in “cons”.
If you want a slow game, TMNT Wrath of the Mutants is very slow!
Capcom, bring Clock Tower 3 remaster.
Thank you.
Thanks for the review, will eventually give this a try despite not particularly being a fan of horror (so it being focused more on exploration and investigation is a positive for me along with it being short) considering I've preordered a discounted imported physical copy of it - love all the extras included for this rerelease!
@Bonggon5 It's not unfair.
A game should be reviewed on how fun it is to play today, in the current time.
If all games were rated based on how good they were at the time they came out, there'd be a lot of games getting undue praise for no reason but nostalgia.
I recently played this years ago via English patch and I was impressed how creepy the atmosphere was. The game is very confusing on where to go though so I never got around to beating it.
@LadyCharlie yes and no. I can understand that logic for gameplay … but what do you expect for “visuals”?
It’s not a remake … it’s a port.
If you buy a 90s game you go in expecting the unadulterated graphics of the time. That’s the main purpose of buying old games.
Would you buy a NES Zelda port expecting BotW visuals for today’s standards?
If we apply that logic then all NES games would suddenly be a 1?
These kind of reviews are kind of a balance with what the game meant, how fun it is today and back then, and the quality of the port and the package vs price. That’s what retro enthusiasts and the potential buyers want to know before buying.
@Yoshi3 It says visuals and gameplay, not just visuals. And it’s a “con”, not a “-1 to the score.” Also some retro visuals age more poorly than others, much like some retro gameplay ages more poorly. But by all means, give it an 8, 9, or 10 out of 10 if that’s what you feel it deserves it 2024.
@cedarhyped exactly my point. Why would you add visuals to cons?
I mean, I know that I’m paying for a retro game, what am I expecting? Suddenly a 16 bit game to become a full fledged HD game?
And I’m not arguing about the score.
I argue that suddenly, new gamers want to review old games with the same lens they review 2024 games.
If people can’t understand that these are ports for gaming preservation purposes then it’s on them for expecting 2024 experiences on 35 year old games.
If you want 2024 experiences for old games then ask for REMAKES… not ports.
I bought it, I've meant to play the game for years and good to see an official release and translation. I confess I checked a guide online at one sticking point, but once I got past that I got a bad ending and tried again. As the game is so short it encourages multiple play throughs, and the random swapping of rooms, events and items keeps things fresh. The Scissor Man also did succeed in making me jump a few times (with the sudden music too). Very glad I picked this one up.
@Yoshi3 it’s not “suddenly”. I’ve always wanted reviews to say how fun a game is to play today, not how much fun it would’ve been to play 25 years ago.
If it’s for game preservation purposes, then I don’t need a review at all. I’m not going to go to museum and criticize the pottery for not being microwave safe.
I mean…. It’s a retro game so it will have retro graphics. This site can be a little weird on how they review games at times.
@Summer235 Some retro graphics look good by 2024 standards, and some do not. This is not complicated people.
@cedarhyped then retro gaming is not for you. Stick to the contemporary games.
@Yoshi3 actually, retro gaming is for me. Some retro games are very fun, and I like playing fun games. I’m sorry to be so edgy and controversial.
“No huge time commitment required” is proper clutching at straws.
By that merit, should a larger time commitment be a con for other games?
@cedarhyped imagine saying that retro gaming is for you and then complaining that a retro game looks… well…. Retro.
This game looked good at the time and it still looks good now for retro standards. There’s a reason it’s considered a classic and it still gathers attention 35 years later.
Want to play something that looked hideous back then and right now? Play something like Atari’s ET.
@Yoshi3 One of the cons outlined in this review says "Visuals and gameplay are undeniably old-fashioned," so.
@Yoshi3 Take a deep breath, Yoshi. It got a 7 out of 10. And yeah, it looks pretty charming.
Is it any easier? The game was incredibly punishing on SNES...
@LadyCharlie again, my point exactly, why complain about the visuals AT ALL? That’s why I said “yes and no”. Gameplay I can understand… but since the review and your logic includes visuals AND gameplay, then it’s not a fair assessment of the game in 2024 reviews, don’t you think?
@cedarhyped again, no one is complaining about the score, I’m arguing against LadyCharlie’s logic on how to review retro games.
@Yoshi3 back in 95’ it received reviews of 7/10 so i’m not sure what your problem is unless you have some sort of financial involvement with the re-release.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...