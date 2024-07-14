If you can't play the series (almost) fully in chronological order - not sure why you'd play only the "Dark Seeker Saga" - I'd just check the story of the previous games elsewhere and then play the game(s) available to you.

The thing is, unfortunately on Switch there are none genuinely available because no, I'm absolutely not counting the cloud versions!

Really hope Square Enix will properly release them at least on Switch 2, but in the meantime they could give us the original Chain of Memories on NSO - while it would be part of a subscription it wouldn't be a cloud game and I'll definitely take the former over the latter and even more so since the NSO retro apps will still be available when the service gets discontinued at least through modding since you actually download them unlike other GaaS and cloud games...