Square Enix surprised Switch owners in more ways than one when it dropped cloud versions of the Kingdom Hearts series on the hybrid system a few years back. If you still haven't played these games, and are wondering where exactly to start, Square Enix is now offering two suggestions following the recent Steam release.
Square Enix: "Whether you are stepping back into the series or a new fan as a whole, the burning question arises again, “what order should you play KINGDOM HEARTS ?” Dive into the beloved series with us as we provide TWO suggestions and give a quick synopsis of each title in the series. What do you think of our suggestions? What order would you suggest a new player should follow?"
Dark Seeker Saga
Kingdom Hearts UX Dark Road
X. Kingdom Hearts Union X (view story in theatre)
Kingdom Hearts III + Remind (DLC)
XI. Kingdom Hearts III
XII. Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)
Kingdom Hearts UX Dark Road
XIII. Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road
Chronological Order
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
VI. Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
VII. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Cutscene Compilation)
VIII. Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
IX. Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
X. Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Cutscene Compilation)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
XI. Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)
XII. Kingdom Hearts III
XIII. Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)
So got all that? Which order do you prefer - the Dark Seeker Saga or the Chronological order? If you want to learn more about the cloud versions on Switch, you can check out our Nintendo Life review: