The Arc System Works fighting game UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes today adds a new character to the roster.

In case you missed the previous announcement, it's Uzuki "the witness of all deaths" and "the Black Monger who lurks in the night". The Uzuki DLC will set you back $4.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). This character is also available in the season pass for $9.99, which includes four new DLC characters all up.

If you haven't played this particular entry in the series before, this is the first game to include rollback netcode. It also comes packed with all new move and battle systems to further evolve the fight, as well as HD pixel graphics. You can see what we had to say about this fighter in our review here on Nintendo Life. The game is also currently on sale for 50% off in select locations.