Blizzard's free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 has announced it's teaming up with Transformers in a new collaboration.

This new update, rolling out on 9th July, will bring new skins, rewards and some "fan-favourite ways" to play as players join an epic battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.





Join the epic battle between AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS when Overwatch 2 x TRANSFORMERS arrives July 9 🤖 Our newest collaboration is More Than Meets The Eye 👀Join the epic battle between AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS when Overwatch 2 x TRANSFORMERS arrives July 9 🤖 pic.twitter.com/Aycyl0b96d July 8, 2024

If you haven't tried out Overwatch 2 on the Switch yet, you can learn more in our review here on Nintendo Life. This latest collaboration follows events based around Cowboy Bebop and even One Punch Man.