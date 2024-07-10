Blizzard's free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 has announced it's teaming up with Transformers in a new collaboration.

This new update, rolling out on 9th July, will bring new skins, rewards and some "fan-favourite ways" to play as players join an epic battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.

If you haven't tried out Overwatch 2 on the Switch yet, you can learn more in our review here on Nintendo Life. This latest collaboration follows events based around Cowboy Bebop and even One Punch Man.

Any interest in this latest collab? Have you tried out Overwatch 2 on Switch? Let us know in the comments.

[source overwatch.blizzard.com]