Blizzard's free-to-play shooter Overwatch 2 hasn't exactly blown up like the original game but it has delivered some new ideas (and collabs). The latest one is another anime-inspired crossover. It adds new cosmetics based on the legendary '90s anime Cowboy Bebop.

Yes, Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and the rest of the crew are kind of joining Overwatch 2 as skins. Here's the official announcement via social media and you can check out the trailer which recreates the iconic anime intro.





Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop arrives March 12 🤠 Ready for some bounty hunting? 🎷✨Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop arrives March 12 🤠 pic.twitter.com/mxHKiJ2iUL March 7, 2024

As noted, this event will get underway next week on 12th March 2024. Apart from skins, there will also be emotes and more to unlock. This isn't the first time Blizzard's Overwatch sequel has collaborated with anime. Earlier on in its lifecycle, it teamed up with One Punch Man (which is now finally getting a third season).