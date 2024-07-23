The New Denpa Men
Image: Genius Sonority

Genius Sonority has announced that its free-to-play title The New Denpa Men surpassed 100,000 downloads on its release day.

The publisher and developer shared this news on Twitter, thanking "all those who have downloaded the game so quickly".

And 100,000 downloads is nothing to be scoffed at. The New Denpa Men was initially brought to our attention when it appeared at last month's Nintendo Direct, but yesterday's launch was our first real chance to see what it's all about — and it appears to be going down quite well.

In this weird RPG, you'll add mysterious Denpa Men to your party and explore dungeons with each one's unique characteristics. When you're done exploring, there's also outfit customisation and island decoration to keep you busy, all of which are playable in four-player local co-op. For a free-to-play title, that doesn't sound too bad!

Keep an eye out for our review of The New Denpa Men soon, where we'll share our full thoughts on the game.

Have you tried The New Denpa Men yet? Share your thoughts with us below.

[source x.com]