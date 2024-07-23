Genius Sonority has announced that its free-to-play title The New Denpa Men surpassed 100,000 downloads on its release day.

The publisher and developer shared this news on Twitter, thanking "all those who have downloaded the game so quickly".

And 100,000 downloads is nothing to be scoffed at. The New Denpa Men was initially brought to our attention when it appeared at last month's Nintendo Direct, but yesterday's launch was our first real chance to see what it's all about — and it appears to be going down quite well.

We are pleased to announce that "THE NEW DENPA MEN" has exceeded 100,000 downloads on the first day of release. We would like to express our gratitude to all those who have downloaded the game so quickly. Thank you for your continued support of "THE NEW DENPA MEN". — The Denpa Men (@DenpaMen) July 23, 2024

In this weird RPG, you'll add mysterious Denpa Men to your party and explore dungeons with each one's unique characteristics. When you're done exploring, there's also outfit customisation and island decoration to keep you busy, all of which are playable in four-player local co-op. For a free-to-play title, that doesn't sound too bad!

Keep an eye out for our review of The New Denpa Men soon, where we'll share our full thoughts on the game.

