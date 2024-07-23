Genius Sonority has announced that its free-to-play title The New Denpa Men surpassed 100,000 downloads on its release day.
The publisher and developer shared this news on Twitter, thanking "all those who have downloaded the game so quickly".
And 100,000 downloads is nothing to be scoffed at. The New Denpa Men was initially brought to our attention when it appeared at last month's Nintendo Direct, but yesterday's launch was our first real chance to see what it's all about — and it appears to be going down quite well.
In this weird RPG, you'll add mysterious Denpa Men to your party and explore dungeons with each one's unique characteristics. When you're done exploring, there's also outfit customisation and island decoration to keep you busy, all of which are playable in four-player local co-op. For a free-to-play title, that doesn't sound too bad!
Keep an eye out for our review of The New Denpa Men soon, where we'll share our full thoughts on the game.
Have you tried The New Denpa Men yet? Share your thoughts with us below.
Um...
No physical = no buy from me.
@Anti-Matter it's free...
@Sabruka
But Free 2 Play games are mostly have micro transactions on it.
And I don't want free digital games with suspicious things behind.
I want a paid full game with every contents inside physical media.
No more BS business practice with DLC, live service update, Free 2 play games, game renting service Game Pass, micro transaction, code in box, streaming only, etc.
For a series as immensely niche as Denpa Men, 100K downloads on the very first day is insanely impressive; glad to see one of Genius Sonority's more delightfully bizarre IPs relishing in success!
The game (at least on the US Nintendo site) is listed as having in-game purchases, but what do those look like exactly?
The couple of Nintendo Life articles so far haven't really explained that part and just keep saying it's free.
LOVING it so far! Everyone share your User ID!
@Anti-Matter As much as I love physical games, there's nothing wrong with having a few digital games.
I'm enjoying it so far! The translation needs work (it's more funny than progress-halting), and progress can be a little slow at the start, but the rewards for completing stages are nice (there's also a fair bit of challenge!). I'm interested to see how they expand on it over time 😁
@Vivianeat 8ET3VPKUGM
I've never played Denpa Men before but the new game was getting some hype on GameFAQs so I downloaded it. It's awesome! So much fun.
Nice and even more so considering it's a niche series as mentioned by others, have downloaded it myself but haven't started it yet, looking forward to doing so when I can!
@Anti-Matter
It’s less than 400MB download.
Classic Anti Matter 😸
anyways this kinda looked like a pikmin ripoff when i saw it in the direct, so i kinda ignored it. maybe ill give it a try now !
@OctolingKing13 wrote:
Why did that make me laugh so hard?!
I'll download this one!
Glad to see it's gotten quite a few downloads, but I'm wondering how so many people found it because I didn't see it on the recent releases section on the US EShop so I idk if it got the biggest possible launch it could of had if it isn't there.
Or I could be blind you never know I just didn't see it
Played it for a bit, is it just me or is the translation for this game...off?
@Joeynator3000 It does feel a little off, but it's not so bad that you can't understand
Does this game need internet to play after downloading it?
In spite of the negative opinions i read yesterday, i decided to try it out. So far it’s a quirky and fun little dungeon crawler.
@beltmenot Sadly, yes, it requires internet.
