To celebrate the recent launch of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a new batch of icons have been released for the Switch Online service.

The first wave is now officially underway and will be available until 31st July 2024. NSO Icons Alerts on social media has shared a closer look at what's on offer in Wave 1, with each icon available for 10 Platinum Points. As you can see, you can get retro icons based on Super Mario Bros., Kirby, Metroid, and more.

Wave 2 will take place between 31st July - 7th August and the final third wave will run from 7th August - 14th August.

In some related news, Nintendo is also currently offering a special themed physical reward on My Nintendo. It's a "rad trucker hat" based on Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, allowing you to "show off your championship spirit in style". Here's a look:





