Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been out on Switch for a few days now, bringing with it plenty of fast-paced retro delights and highlights.

Inspired by the Nintendo World Championships and acting as a sort of spiritual follow-up to the NES Remix games, it was a bit of a surprise announcement back in May. Yep, Nintendo pulled another one of those — game announcement in May, release it in July... slow down.

But hey, it's here, and it's pretty good! The wonderful PJ O'Reilly sat down with the game and scored it a 7/10, saying "It's a slight thing, purely speed-focused, but we expect that'll suit plenty of folk who want a competitive outlet to display their old-school skills."

Head over to Metacritic, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is sitting with a Metascore of 73 (at the time of writing), which indicates "Mixed or Average" reviews. That's based on 47 reviews so far. But stuff that — what do you think?

Whether you've spent 15 minutes or 15 hours with Nintendo's latest release, then you can rate the game out of 10 using the poll below. Don't worry, as with all of the reader rankings at Nintendo Life, you can change your score at any time. You might not love the game at first — and that's okay! — but later down the line you might think it's an all-timer. You can wait until you've put some solid time into it if you really want, too. It's entirely up to you.

What score would you give Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Switch)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

But hey, how about a little something extra on top of a review score poll? What could Nintendo and inideszero do next? Are SNES games next on the table? What SNES games could the duo tackle in a speedrunning-style package? Chuck in a Super Metroid boss, give us one of Super Mario World's Special Stages, or let us race a lap of Donut Plains 1 in Super Mario Kart. There's potential! Or what about a Game Boy compilation?

We're just dreaming here, but why not let us know what you think? What's next for the retro speedrunning compilations from Nintendo? Vote in the poll below.

What's next for Nintendo's speedrunning compilation "series"?

Thanks for voting. Feel free to let us know your thoughts with more depth than a mere number, and let us know your thoughts for a future compilation, in the comments.

