Head over to Metacritic, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is sitting with a Metascore of 73 (at the time of writing), which indicates "Mixed or Average" reviews. That's based on 47 reviews so far. But stuff that — what do you think?

Whether you've spent 15 minutes or 15 hours with Nintendo's latest release, then you can rate the game out of 10 using the poll below. Don't worry, as with all of the reader rankings at Nintendo Life, you can change your score at any time. You might not love the game at first — and that's okay! — but later down the line you might think it's an all-timer. You can wait until you've put some solid time into it if you really want, too. It's entirely up to you.

What score would you give Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Switch)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Switch)? (109 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 3 % 9 - Excellent 15 % 8 - Great 27 % 7 - Good 23 % 6 - Not Bad 13 % 5 - Average 11 % 4 - Poor 3 % 3 - Bad 4 % 2 - Terrible 2 % 1 - Abysmal 1 %

But hey, how about a little something extra on top of a review score poll? What could Nintendo and inideszero do next? Are SNES games next on the table? What SNES games could the duo tackle in a speedrunning-style package? Chuck in a Super Metroid boss, give us one of Super Mario World's Special Stages, or let us race a lap of Donut Plains 1 in Super Mario Kart. There's potential! Or what about a Game Boy compilation?

We're just dreaming here, but why not let us know what you think? What's next for the retro speedrunning compilations from Nintendo? Vote in the poll below.

What's next for Nintendo's speedrunning compilation "series"? A SNES Edition! Super Mario World, Kirby, Donkey Kong Country... Game Boy speedrunning please! Super Mario Land, Pokémon, you name it A collection focusing on one character (Mario, Zelda, etc.) Put NES Remix on Switch DLC for Nintendo World Championships Speedrunning? Can't we slow things down?? What's next for Nintendo's speedrunning compilation "series"? (255 votes) A SNES Edition! Super Mario World, Kirby, Donkey Kong Country... 51 % Game Boy speedrunning please! Super Mario Land, Pokémon, you name it 5 % A collection focusing on one character (Mario, Zelda, etc.) 2 % Put NES Remix on Switch 21 % DLC for Nintendo World Championships 12 % Speedrunning? Can't we slow things down?? 9 %

Thanks for voting. Feel free to let us know your thoughts with more depth than a mere number, and let us know your thoughts for a future compilation, in the comments.

