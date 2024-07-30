Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Need to hear some excellent new music for the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations? Sega has you covered today, as the developer has shared a new remix from the upcoming game.

The new track is a remix of Kingdom Valley, one of Shadow's levels from the much-maligned Sonic the Hedgehog (or Sonic 06 as it's often referred to). While the quality of that game may be disparaged, almost everyone can agree that the music is absolutely phenomenal. And this new remix from Audissi Studios does a fantastic job at reimagining the track for the stage's return in Sonic X Shadow Generations.

We got a look at Kingdom Valley a few weeks back, and this rearrangement combined with the lush-looking level shows that Sega is really giving Sonic 06 some much-needed love. The game has its fans, and many of them are excited to see aspects of the Sonic 06 make a return.

You can have a listen to the track above, but it's been a busy couple of weeks for the Ultimate Lifeform. Recently, Sega hosted a panel all about 'A New Era of Shadow' at Anime Expo. And just last week, a brand new Shadow the Hedgehog Lego set was unveiled.