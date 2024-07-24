The New Denpa Men is now available to download for free via the Nintendo Switch eShop, but the game's English translation is currently getting roasted by users online.

Some folks are even going so far as to say that the game has been machine-translated with little to no human contribution. Honestly, after playing the game for a bit ourselves (and our review will be on its way soon), we can see where they're coming from, even if we can't definitively confirm one way or the other at the moment.

There's certainly an air of 'uncanny valley' when any character opens their mouth and starts talking; not a single sentence sounds natural. That said, some of the examples highlighted online are truly exceptional, both in their ineptitude and hilarity (mind the slightly colourful language used in the latter post).

#TheNewDenpaMen #New電波FREE pic.twitter.com/3kMY2lMByR English-speaking Denpa Men fans have waited 10 years for a new @DenpaMen @denpaningen game to be released outside of Japan, but the localization of The New Denpa Men is terrible and clearly machine-translated. Please fix it, Genius Sonority! #DenpaMen July 23, 2024

The Denpa Men translation on Switch certainly is something pic.twitter.com/mvYdr9Gb20 July 22, 2024

pic.twitter.com/gUZ3TpUlS3 NAW CUS WHY DOES THE NEW DENPA MEN GAME HAVE THESE CLAPPED ASS TRANSLATIONS IN THE TRAILER I SWEAR THEY LITERALLY USED GOOGLE TRANSLATE CUS LIKE WHAT EVEN THEY NEED TO FIX THIS NOW 💀 #DenpaMen July 11, 2024

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, The New Denpa Men is an online experience in which you recruit the titular Denpa Men to accompany you on expeditions to loot dungeons and fight monsters. When you're not out on the road, you can customise your Denpa Men and build your own island.

Denpa Men originated on the 3DS eShop with The Denpa Men: They Came By Wave in 2012. This was followed by two sequels and the The Denpa Men RPG Free.