Update: This Nintendo Switch Online Free Game Trial has now been announced for Europe too. Whether you have a North American or European NSO subscription, you can play Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for free until 14th July.

Hot off the back of Darkest Dungeon II, Nintendo has revealed its next free game trial for North American Switch Online subscribers.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the latest game to step into the freebie spotlight this time. From today (8th July) to 14th July, you can play as much of Ubisoft's turn-based adventure as you'd like at no extra cost — as long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, of course.

If you like what you see during the trial period, you can pick up Sparks of Hope with a tasty 67% discount on the North American eShop. This sale will stick around until the trial ends on 14th July, so be quick if this has been on your radar for a while.

We had a great time with Sparks of Hope when it came to Switch back in 2022, calling it "a must-play for Mario and strategy game enthusiasts alike" in our review. If you have wanted to take it for a spin ever since (and you have a North American NSO account), this week is the perfect opportunity to try it out.