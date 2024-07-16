Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition still feels like a relatively new announcement and now here we are at the week of its official release! Yes, after a reveal in May, we've we're at the launch week of this retro collection featuring over 150 challenges across 13 different NES titles.

Ahead of the launch, tt's now time to tell us if you'll be getting this new Switch release later this week. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below. Be sure to also check out our Nintendo Life hands on. We think it could be a real party hit...