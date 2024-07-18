The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 18th Jul, $29.99) - Bring the Nintendo World Championships straight to your living room, or on the go! Test your speedrunning skills across more than 150 challenging moments from 13 classic NES games* including Super Mario Bros., Kirby’s Adventure and so much more! Compete against the ghost data of players from around the world online**, challenge your friends on the couch*** or try to see how far you can push your personal bests. - Read our Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition review

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Super Evil Mega Corp, 17th Jul, $29.99) - The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan and rescue their kidnapped master in their first roguelike adventure! Travel through reality-bending portals where every level has the potential to change with randomized power-ups, changing room layouts and boss modifiers. - Read our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate review

SCHiM (Extra Nice, 18th Jul, $24.99) - SCHiM is a game about jumping from shadow to shadow, while interacting with a relaxing and lively environment. A “schim” is the soul and spirit of an object, thing or living being. Everything in the world has one. A schim should never be separated from their thing! In SCHiM, you play as a schim separated from their human. Manipulate and jump through shadows to reunite with your human companion.

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION (Bandai Namco, 11th Jul, $59.99) - Become an ace pilot and take to the skies in the ultimate flight and combat simulator series: ACE COMBAT. Soar through the air with 360 degrees of freedom, relying on your flying and fighting instincts to take down the enemy, overcome tense situations and become the hero. - Read our ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION review

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Lost Note (404, 19th Jul, $9.99) - Experience a powerful tale of love and loss from the perspective of a cat, who bears witness to the most intimate moments of a couple's life. A Lost Note takes players on a journey through a variety of immersive environments, each with its unique visual style and atmosphere.

Ancient Phantasma (KEMCO, 18th Jul, $14.99) - Discover Sandoria, a realm born from the bravery of heroes Sage Roberts and Sir Sayles, who defeated the Demon King centuries ago. As Dean, the young Lord of Sayles, your adventure begins with a quest to defend your people from ruthless bandits.

Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT (HAMSTER, 11th Jul, $7.99) - "TINKLE PIT" is an action game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1993. Your objective: Save Tinkle Land from an evil spell and restore peace to the world! Featuring characters drawn from NAMCO classics and deep gameplay for high score competition!

Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator (BurleaGameStudio, 24th Jul, $12.99) - Welcome to Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator, the ultimate 3D car dealership experience! Step into the shoes of a savvy car dealer and build your empire from the ground up. Buy old, run-down vehicles, give them a new lease on life with your repair skills, and sell them for a profit.

Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror (Megame, 18th Jul, $4.99) - The player finds himself in a mysterious maze. The player's goal is to find a way out of this dark place by solving riddles, collecting items and avoiding dangerous monsters lurking around every corner.

Basketball Slum Dunk 2024 (SimulaMaker, 19th Jul, $7.99) - Are you ready to dominate the court and lead your team to victory? Dive into "Basketball Slum Dunk 2024," the ultimate 3D basketball simulator that puts you in the shoes of a team leader with dreams of greatness.

Brawl Arena: Arcade Shooter (Megame, 11th Jul, $3.99) - Choose one of three unique heroes and go to exciting levels filled with a variety of enemies - from ordinary ordinary soldiers to huge and difficult bosses! To defeat enemies, the player is given a wide arsenal of weapons, which can be unlocked and upgraded as the game progresses.

Cargo Manager: Forklift Simulator (Megame, 18th Jul, $4.99) - The goal of the game is simple - deliver various cargo to the desired point and complete tasks. But be extremely careful - the load may be unstable and fragile! The game has many different tasks with different levels of difficulty - from the simplest with light and small loads to complex with bulky and fragile loads.

Chrysolite (Firenut, 24th Jul, $14.99) - A strange knight sat in front of a fire, darkness surrounding him. His sword stuck in the ground, covered in dried blood. He warns you against going any further, but the intrigue of what lies beyond far surpasses the instinct of self-preservation. Play as a young thief and explore the dangerous ruins of a once-prosperous kingdom.

City Legends: Trapped In Mirror Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 11th Jul, $9.99) - On your way to writing the perfect supernatural novel, be prepared to face danger. Are you ready for such desperate measures?

CONSCRIPT (Team17, 23rd Jul, $21.99) - CONSCRIPT is an upcoming survival horror game inspired by classics of the genre - set in 1916 during the Great War. CONSCRIPT will blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience. In CONSCRIPT, you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. - Read our CONSCRIPT review

Destroy the world bundle (Secret Item Games, 11th Jul, $24.99) - Farm for your Life: Cultivate your farm and manage your restaurant to provide food and deal with all the zombies. Rack N Ruin: Join Rack on an epic adventure across a world filled with magic and wonder.

Diamond Painting ASMR (QubicGames, 19th Jul, $4.99) - Relax as you follow the numbers and paint at your own pace! Dive into unique canvases full of unicorns, hearts, cakes, and other stunning images. Enjoy the satisfying 'click' as each diamond snaps into place, bringing vibrant colors to life! Bring a dinosaur back from the past or draw a diamond castle in 3D - whatever you imagine, you can paint it. . . with diamonds!

Disaster Band (Toplitz Productions, 11th Jul, $9.99) - Disaster Band is a rhythm game that will get you hooked Easy to pick up with an intuitive control scheme, you can play freely with all the instruments included on any given track. But there's more: Connect with your friends online and play together, perform together and party together. Or join total strangers for a jam session you will not forget.

EGGCONSOLE SEILANE PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 18th Jul, $6.49) - It is an adventure game released in Japan by Micro Cabin in 1987. Players take on the role of a field mouse named Prill and embark on an adventure to rescue the animals of a village turned to stone by the Demon King Pazul, as well as his kidnapped sister.

Frogurai (Ratalaika Games, 18th Jul) - Welcome to feudal Japan, a world of samurai and danger. Play as a heroic frog samurai tasked with taking down the deadly snake clan and bringing an end to the war. Your agility and speed will be tested as you go over obstacles, walls and ceilings, and navigate through portals.

Fueled Up (No Gravity Games, 18th Jul, $19.99) - Navigate through dangerous galaxies, face unexpected hazards like wormholes, asteroid showers, and space squids, and keep the engines fueled up. Fix hull breaches and extinguish fires to prevent explosive disasters. No day is ever dull when you're a spaceship recovery engineer!

Headup Multiplayer Bundle (Headup Games, 11th Jul, $24.99) - Super Treasure Arena Super Treasure Arena is a unique mix of retro-inspired arcade action and objective-based arena shooters for up to 4 players. The result is a frantic game where collecting and stealing coins from your opponents is the key to victory.

I want to eat umaibo! (yokeijyo, 18th Jul, $9.99) - Umaibo and other dagashi snacks that everyone has tried at least once are now available in a side-scrolling action game! You might find yourself craving Umaibo after playing the game!

Jello (Froggy Frog Games, 18th Jul, $13.99) - Jello is a physics-based platformer redefining movement mechanics. Funny to learn, hard to master, these controls are not for the casual player! Playing as a squishy Jelly, complete the challenging levels and help the lemur collect all the world crystals so he can be at peace.

Music Box (RedDeer, 19th Jul, $6.99) - Music Box is a drum machine app in the form of a handheld, easy-to-use mixing board, allowing you to create a variety of percussion beats. Compose everything that is playing in your soul and feel like a real

Myth or Reality: Fairy Lands Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 11th Jul, $9.99) - When the head of a remote English village asks you to investigate a series of strange disappearances and even stranger stories from the locals, you quickly discover that there is indeed something unusual lurking in the surrounding forest. But what is it, what does it want, and most importantly, who is hiding the truth behind the mystery of the fairies?

Neon Cop (Entity3, 20th Jul, $0.99) - Chase down criminals in a classic retro racer! Drive down fast paced neon tracks and avoid neon obstacles Catch up to the criminal and send his car flying Enjoy endless fun with Neon Cop now!

Over Horizon X Steel Empire (ININ Games, 18th Jul, $14.99) - Get ready for a real space adventure! In Over Horizon, you and your trusty spaceship will traverse a number of bizarre worlds. With three different weapons which you can upgrade and combine any way you want, you will face the massive bosses and various enemies that will come your way.

Photographic Memory Test (MASK, 18th Jul, $3.99) - A game that exercises memory and observation skills. It is easy to play! Play alone or with family and friends.

Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 21st Jul, $7.99) - Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled racing adventure in Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown, where gravity is your only limit! Push your driving skills to the edge as you navigate treacherous tracks, perform mind-blowing stunts, and race against the clock to claim victory.

Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders (GammeraNest, 17th Jul, $14.99) - Rivalia is an ARPG / Roguelite singleplayer video game, with a cartoon art style that aims to combine the best of both genres. Taking control of 4 different characters you may confront a series of challenging opponents that threaten the life as you know it.

Satryn DX (Flynns Arcade, 18th Jul, $6.99) - Satryn DX is a little twin stick shooty featuring infinite levels of chaotic, physics-based baddie blasting. save your friends to increase the score multiplier. the bigger the score, the more power-ups will spawn.

Shogun Samurai Tycoon (SimulaMaker, 18th Jul, $9.99) - Begin your journey in the serene yet tumultuous era of feudal Japan, where honor and strategy define the path to greatness. In Shogun Samurai Tycoon, you are entrusted with the monumental task of building a powerful samurai empire from the ground up.

Slot & Learn Country Names in KANJI (MASK, 18th Jul, $3.99) - From well-known countries to those rarely written in KANJI, this game includes a variety of country names that will surprise you with their KANJI representations. Discovering these KANJI will make you appreciate Japanese culture even more!

Spy Guy Animals Junior (Trefl, 19th Jul, $8.99) - Before Spy Guy became a famous detective, he was dedicated to helping others from a young age. Alfred Moritz is trying to capture all the animals in the world to lock them in his private zoo. Can you and Spy Guy catch him before he achieves his goal?

Stylist Girl (QubicGames, 19th Jul, $7.99) - Create tons of incredible fashion design looks for your clients and find them the perfect outfits for their big events! Welcome to Hollywood, the fabulous land of VIPs! Here, fashion rules, and all the amazing celebrities and fabulous models need to look their best to maintain their star status.

Suddenly an Ogre (Infinite Zone, 18th Jul, $1.99) - Suddenly an Ogre brings back the magic of classic gamebooks with a captivating virtual twist. Step into a nostalgic journey where your decisions shape the story. Will you save your sister and become a hero? The choice is yours!

Super Wooden GP II (eastasiasoft, 24th Jul, $12.99) - Get ready to climb your way to the top of the motorsports world! Super Woden GP II is a love letter to the sport and arcade racing games of the ’90s. Compete in a wide variety of event types, from rally to endurance racing, in classic isometric style.

The Gravity Trickster (Szilard Papp, 17th Jul, $13.99) - Defy gravity and traverse tricky 3D platforms and mind-bending challenges as you navigate your robot to the end of each level, collecting keys, coins, cosmic cubes and more as you go! Can you find and beat the elusive bonus levels?

Throw It! Dinosaur Panic (TOMCREATE, 18th Jul, $3.99) - "Throw it! Dinosaur Panic" is a dinosaur dropping game that anyone can enjoy! Press the button to throw the dinosaurs! Hold down the button to throw as much as you can!!

Tiny Treasure Hunt DX (MASK, 18th Jul, $3.99) - This is a picture search brain training game where you look for the hidden items in cute illustrations! It’s easy and fun, perfect for killing time during your free moments!

Toree’s Panic Pack (Diplodocus Games, 19th Jul, $0.99) - Toree's Panic Pack combines the exciting mini-adventure Toree Genesis, spanning three fast-paced levels in a fresh environment, with Toree Jumbled Jam 2, which is a set of four new and challenging bonus levels using the level styles from Toree 2. Lastly, Toree Missions offers 24 tight challenge missions in a futuristic environment challenging your platforming skills in unique new ways.

Traffic Race 3D 2 (Pretty Fly, 17th Jul, $6.99) - Race with your friends in split screen or have a blast racing on your own! FUN DRIVING Traffic Race 3D 2 is a mixture of arcade racing and casual driving on open tracks. No more re-spawns when you hit the racetrack border. Go crazy and find the fastest route on each track.

Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with fish photos (MASK, 18th Jul, £3.99) - This is a spot-the-difference game where you can easily train your brain while being soothed by beautiful and cute photos of aquatic creatures. Whales, octopuses, and even crayfish are here! There are plenty of different fish and creatures in the seas and rivers!

Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Kitties (Aldora Games, 12th Jul, $4.90) - Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Kitties is a captivating puzzle game featuring 60 adorable kitty images. With three different game modes, you can choose the number of pieces for each puzzle and enjoy all levels unlocked from the beginning, allowing you to play at your own pace.

Verdoria’s Kingdom Quest: Magic, Battles & Sorcery (Aldora Games, 10th Jul, $4.90) - A visual novel that will take you to the heart of a mystical adventure where heroes and heroines fight against dark forces to reveal the oldest secrets of magic. Accompany our characters on a journey full of dangers, mysteries and magic, where each chapter immerses you deeper in a fantastic world full of enchanted creatures.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory (Different Tales, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - Immerse yourself in the gripping world of Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory, a narrative-driven RPG thriller set in the acclaimed World of Darkness universe. Step into the shoes of Samira, a young werewolf navigating the shadows of Poland and beyond.

Which KANJI? So FANCY! (MASK, 18th Jul, $3.99) - Embrace the Beauty of Everyday Life While Learning Complex KANJI! Welcome to a unique game where you can enjoy beautiful illustrations of daily life while mastering challenging KANJI characters.

Zombie Derby 2 (Brinemedia, 18th Jul, $4.99) - It’s going to be a really exhilarating fight that no one will want to miss! The dangerous post-apocalyptic world is crawling with zombies and only the bravest and most experienced drivers and the toughest survivors will still be left standing, fighting the countless armies of the undead and dealing with them on their own or taking part in breathtaking competitions!

Zombie Harvest: Survival Farming Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 12th Jul, $9.99) - In Zombie Harvest: Survival Farming Simulator, you step into the boots of a resilient farmer striving to survive in a world overrun by zombies. Manage your farm by growing a variety of crops, raising animals, and mining essential resources to keep your farm thriving.

What will you be downloading this week? Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate SCHiM Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition A Lost Note Ancient Phantasma Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror Basketball Slum Dunk 2024 Chrysolite City Legends: Trapped In Mirror Collector's Edition Conscript Disaster Band EGGCONSOLE Seilane PC-8801mkIISR Frogurai Fueled Up I want to eat umaibo! Jello Music Box Over Horizon X Steel Empire Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders Satryn DX Shogun Samurai Tycoon Slot & Learn Country Names in KANJI Stylist Girl Super Wooden GP II The Gravity Trickster Tiny Treasure Hunt DX Toree's Panic Pack Traffic Race 3D 2 Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Kitties Verdoria's Kingdom Quest: Magic, Battles & Sorcery Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory Which KANJI? So FANCY! Zombie Derby 2 Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (59 votes) Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition 24 % Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate 15 % SCHiM 8 % Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition 7 % A Lost Note 0% Ancient Phantasma 0% Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT 2 % Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator 0% Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror 0% Basketball Slum Dunk 2024 0% Chrysolite 0% City Legends: Trapped In Mirror Collector's Edition 0% Conscript 5 % Disaster Band 0% EGGCONSOLE Seilane PC-8801mkIISR 0% Frogurai 2 % Fueled Up 0% I want to eat umaibo! 0% Jello 0% Music Box 0% Over Horizon X Steel Empire 0% Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown 0% Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders 0% Satryn DX 2 % Shogun Samurai Tycoon 0% Slot & Learn Country Names in KANJI 0% Stylist Girl 0% Super Wooden GP II 3 % The Gravity Trickster 0% Tiny Treasure Hunt DX 0% Toree's Panic Pack 10 % Traffic Race 3D 2 0% Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Kitties 0% Verdoria's Kingdom Quest: Magic, Battles & Sorcery 0% Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory 0% Which KANJI? So FANCY! 0% Zombie Derby 2 2 % Nothing for me this week 20 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!