Believe it or not, the magnificent RPG Octopath Traveler recently celebrated its 6th anniversary, having originally launched on the Nintendo Switch on 13th July 2018.

To celebrate, the development team has released a new piece of artwork from designer Yoshio Watanabe on social media.

Translated, the post reads:

"Octopath Traveler 6th anniversary! The commemorative illustration is by designer Yoshio Watanabe. Octopath 2 is also currently distributing a free update that allows you to battle with the main characters of Octopath 1. Maybe Olberik and the others look like this...? If you haven't yet, please check it out!"

Though we weren't to know it at the time, Octopath Traveler's stunning HD-2D art style would go on to influence the likes of Live A Live, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, and the upcoming remakes for Dragon Quest 1, 2, and 3.

At the time, we awarded Octopath Traveler a score of 9/10 and called it "the best RPG you can find on the Switch to date".