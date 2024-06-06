Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Alongside Octopath Traveler II's release on Xbox and Game Pass today, Square Enix has rolled out a new update for the RPG.

It allows you to access a new mode called 'Extra Battle', which is available once you defeat the game's final boss. This includes the ability to test your skills against even tougher opponents than the ones in the main game, including the cast of the first Octopath Traveler.

This update is now available in the Switch version of Octopath Traveler II. Here are the full patch notes via Steam, which also include some other changes and additions:

Octopath Traveler II - Ver 1.1.0 Update

Title Screen

• Added new mode: Extra Battles (available after clearing the story).



Miscellaneous

• Edited the credits.

• Edited various graphics.

• Implemented new tutorial text for update additions.

In addition to this, there's also a new bundle available for purchase, containing Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II. You can check out the trailer at the top of this page. Of course, you can still purchase the games individually. The original game has also been released on the PlayStation 5 and 4 today, with Square Enix also mentioning how this same title has now sold over four million copies worldwide.

Octopath Traveler II originally made its debut on the Switch in February last year, and our review mentioned how it was a "confident and triumphant follow-up to its predecessor", awarding it nine out of ten stars.