Good Smile Company has this week announced some new figures based on the Nintendo Switch exclusive Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Fire Emblem: Three Houses (yes, it's been that long), Good Smile is releasing 'Pop Up Parade' versions of the male and female versions of the game's protagonist Byleth. There's no launch window for these two figures just yet, but they're apparently "coming soon".

Alongside this announcement, Good Smile has revealed a new figure of Dimitri based on his post-timeskip appearance. This figure is priced at $202.99 USD and pre-orders are available now. It's estimated to ship in Q1 2026. Here's the full description, along with a look:

"I disposed of doubt long ago." From the Fire Emblem series comes the latest figure in a series of figures made by the developer of the series, INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS! From "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" comes a scale figure of Dimitri, heir to the throne of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus! The figure is inspired by a scene of the revenge-obsessed Dimitri meeting his old classmates at The Battle at Gronder, a faithful rendition of the anguished Dimitri who seeks to avenge his loved ones. Be sure to add him to your collection! Sculptor: Tone (Amenohi Harenohi)