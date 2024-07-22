Last year, Japanese toy company Re-Ment released a range of Pikmin terrarium figures and we collectively lost our minds over their cuteness. Well, guess what? There's a new collection coming to Japan this Winter and we are once again itching to get our hands on them.

Re-Ment took to Twitter to reveal the new collection, which this time is modelled on the world of Pikmin 4. There are six different figures available in the upcoming blind box range, each displaying a Pikmin scenario playing out in a 'glass' (or, more accurately, plastic) bottle.

The designs are a little more adventurous than what we saw last year. Aside from the natural additions of Oatchi and Moss to the collection, this second wave also includes a glow-in-the-dark model featuring Pikmin 4's Glow Pikmin and a frozen Bulborb scene courtesy of the Ice Pikmin.

The collection is set to release this winter and will cost 1,430 yen (around £7 / $9) per box. Being a blind box range, you're never going to know the exact design that you'll pick up, but come on, we'd be happy with any of these...

For those curious about a worldwide release, the complete upcoming collection is currently listed on Meccha Japan for £29.65 (excluding shipping). The first wave took a little while longer to make its way West (it's currently available for pre-order from Good Smile US), but we're hopeful that both collections will be increasingly readily available before long, albeit with the usual price markup.

Those after something a little bigger might like Good Smile's recently announced Bulborb Nendoroid, which is now available to pre-order.