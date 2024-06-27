During Smile Fest 2024 last weekend, Good Smile unveiled its brand new Nendoroid based on the Pikmin enemy Bulborb.

We got a brief look at it in the initial shots and if you weren't already sold, it turns out it also comes with a crew of Pikmin (Red, Yellow, and Blue ones) to display. On top of this, pre-orders for this new Nendoroid are now live in select regions. It will set you back $44.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and is estimated to ship at some point in Q3, 2025.

Here's a bit about it, along with another look:

From the popular "Pikmin" game series comes a Nendoroid of the Bulborb, along with a crew of Pikmin!