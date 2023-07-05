We're baffled that Pikmin terrarium toys haven't been a thing before, but that's about to change on 6th November when Japanese toy maker Re-Ment releases its range of Pikmin Terrarium toy blind boxes.

Shared by Game Watch (via Tokyo Game Life) Re-Ment, which has previously released Pokémon and Kirby-themed terrarium toys, has revealed all six of the upcoming plastic figures. Inside each bottle — which varies from a little ship in a bottle to a lightbulb — you'll see Pikmin, creatures, and even Olimar, acting out different scenes that you might carry out in any one of the Pikmin games.

Costing 1,320 Yen per box (around GBP £7.20 / USD $9.15), there are six toys to collect. None of the new Pikmin from Pikmin 4 are represented, however, the original trio of Red, Blue, and Yellow are joined by Flying and Rock Pikmin from Pikmin 3.

There's even the ghost of a Pikmin, which you can see in the terrarium where a Bulborb is eating a little Blue guy. A Fiery Blowhog and a rather lovely-looking orange feature in a couple of the other toys.

We have just one single question, though — how can we get these here in the West? It looks like the blind boxes are only coming out in Japan for now, but other Re-Ment toys are available on a number of other websites, such as Amazon, Plaza Japan, and Japan2UK, for example — though you might end up paying a pretty penny for them. We'll just keep plucking our Pikmin out of the ground and hope that one day, these will make their way over to our shores.

These little terrariums are just one of a number of new Pikmin toys and merchandise being released this year, to coincide with the launch of Pikmin 4 on 21st July: