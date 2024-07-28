Lollipop Chainsaw is making a comeback this September on the Switch, and ahead of the remake's release, pre-orders for the Limited Run collector's edition and standard edition have gone live.

Here's what you'll get in the 'Cheerleader Edition' of the game, along with a look. It will set you back $149.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and pre-orders close on 25th August 2024, with this version expected to ship in May next year.

Physical Copy of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP for Nintendo Switch

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Collector's Box

Soundtrack

Artbook

10" Juliet Starling Statue

Nick Carlisle's Head Keychain

San Romeo Knights High School Medal

Sticker

A standard copy of the game will set you back $44.99 and is scheduled to arrive in December 2024.

Playasia will be offering a multi-language version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP as well, priced at $37.99 USD. This version is expected to ship by in September 2024.

In some related news, Limited Run has revealed standard and collector's edition physical releases for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (another Grasshopper-developed game) but it's only been announced for PlayStation 5.