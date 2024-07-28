Lollipop Chainsaw is making a comeback this September on the Switch, and ahead of the remake's release, pre-orders for the Limited Run collector's edition and standard edition have gone live.
Here's what you'll get in the 'Cheerleader Edition' of the game, along with a look. It will set you back $149.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and pre-orders close on 25th August 2024, with this version expected to ship in May next year.
- Physical Copy of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP for Nintendo Switch
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Collector's Box
- Soundtrack
- Artbook
- 10" Juliet Starling Statue
- Nick Carlisle's Head Keychain
- San Romeo Knights High School Medal
- Sticker
A standard copy of the game will set you back $44.99 and is scheduled to arrive in December 2024.
Playasia will be offering a multi-language version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP as well, priced at $37.99 USD. This version is expected to ship by in September 2024.
In some related news, Limited Run has revealed standard and collector's edition physical releases for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (another Grasshopper-developed game) but it's only been announced for PlayStation 5.