Cheerleader Lollipop Edition
Image: Limited Run Games

Lollipop Chainsaw is making a comeback this September on the Switch, and ahead of the remake's release, pre-orders for the Limited Run collector's edition and standard edition have gone live.

Here's what you'll get in the 'Cheerleader Edition' of the game, along with a look. It will set you back $149.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and pre-orders close on 25th August 2024, with this version expected to ship in May next year.

  • Physical Copy of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP for Nintendo Switch
  • Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Collector's Box
  • Soundtrack
  • Artbook
  • 10" Juliet Starling Statue
  • Nick Carlisle's Head Keychain
  • San Romeo Knights High School Medal
  • Sticker
A standard copy of the game will set you back $44.99 and is scheduled to arrive in December 2024.

Lollipop
Image: Limited Run Games

Playasia will be offering a multi-language version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP as well, priced at $37.99 USD. This version is expected to ship by in September 2024.

In some related news, Limited Run has revealed standard and collector's edition physical releases for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (another Grasshopper-developed game) but it's only been announced for PlayStation 5.

[source limitedrungames.com]