The rumours were true! LEGO has today unveiled its first The Legend of Zelda set, 'Great Deku Tree 2-in-1,' and pre-orders are now open.
Listed at £259.99 / $299.99, the Deku Tree set contains 2,500 pieces for you to build the iconic Hylian landmark in two different ways - one modelled on its Ocarina of Time appearance and one on Breath of the Wild.
The set also contains four brand-new minifigures (Child OOT Link, Adult OOT Link, BOTW Zelda and BOTW Link) as well as a boatload of new bricks showcasing the Hylian Shield, Ocarina and more.
You can place your pre-orders for this set from the official LEGO website today before shipping begins on 1st September 2024.
Comments
I hate to say it but I really don't think that looks particularly good.
The BOTW mode at least looks better. And I do like the minifigs. Not quite what I'd hope for from the first Zelda Lego set though.
Hoping for a Temple of Time one day.
€299,99 for 2500 pieces.. that is quite expensive for Lego.
Well you ger me would have ate that up. It's a toss up if I'll get it now, especially since I don't want to sell any organs.
Just want the mini figures
I have the NES set and want the PacMan one.
Cool, until you look at the prices. I really can't bring myself to get anything Lego because of that.
Looks cool though.
I don't need this, so naturally I've pre-ordered.
If it wasn't 299 and if I had space in my house I would totally get this.
I was really excited for this, until I saw the price.
I was excited for this until i saw it. Sorry but both of them look pretty awful.
Kinda cool that the OoT one you also make Link's house, but really....
Ah well, I will keep my money thank you
I wait for the other companies to show up and sell a "mystery tree in the woods" for 49$ with 4000 pieces.
