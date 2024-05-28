The rumours were true! LEGO has today unveiled its first The Legend of Zelda set, 'Great Deku Tree 2-in-1,' and pre-orders are now open.

Listed at £259.99 / $299.99, the Deku Tree set contains 2,500 pieces for you to build the iconic Hylian landmark in two different ways - one modelled on its Ocarina of Time appearance and one on Breath of the Wild.

The set also contains four brand-new minifigures (Child OOT Link, Adult OOT Link, BOTW Zelda and BOTW Link) as well as a boatload of new bricks showcasing the Hylian Shield, Ocarina and more.

You can place your pre-orders for this set from the official LEGO website today before shipping begins on 1st September 2024.

