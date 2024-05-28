It's official, Lego has revealed that The Legend of Zelda will be the next Nintendo franchise joining its gaming series, kicking things off with the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set on 1st September 2024.
Listed at £259.99 / $299.99 and consisting of 2,500 bricks, the 2-in-1 set lets you build Hyrule's iconic Deku Tree in either its Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild appearances. There are four Minifigures included too (OOT Child Link, OOT Adult Link, BOTW Link and BOTW Zelda), and many, many details for fans of the series.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
The set was rumoured months before it was officially revealed, but only after the announcement have we been able to see just how detailed it is. We will have to wait until September to see the full list of tiny details in the bricks, but we have noticed a good number of them from the early promotional shots.
Below, we have listed 13 of our favourite details that we have spotted so far. Have a look through the following gallery and then take to the comments to let us know of any others that we missed.