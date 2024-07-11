Famitsu's weekly physical sales charts have arrived, and it paints a very familiar picture. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD continues to suck up the rest of the competition, shifting 33,828 copies in the week of 1st to 7th July.

In fact, the top three is exactly the same as last week — Animal Crossing: New Horizons shifted 10,965 copies this past week, putting it in second. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came in third again, selling a further 8,112 copies. There's just no stopping these two, is there?

Konami's baseball behemoth Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! managed to climb up the charts from 8th to 4th, posting an impressive 6,155 sales. Meanwhile, Minecraft, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all remain steady, keeping Elden Ring's DLC bundle release in tenth. Luigi's Mansion 3 is the only game missing from this week's top ten.

The only new release of the week comes from the creature-capturing game Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum, a Switch exclusive that's only available in Japan at the time of writing this. In the game, you can tame dragons to fight against powerful creatures, plus there's online and local multiplayer.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (1st - 7th June) Total Unit Sales 1

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Switch 33,828

122,253

2



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

10,965

7,826,755

3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

8,112

5,892,324

4

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch

6,155

1,082,636

5

Minecraft Switch

5,637

3,559,645

6

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Switch

4,962

198,104

7



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch 4,147

5,536,767

8

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch

4,124 1,881,896

9

Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum Switch

4,042

4,042

10

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

PS5

3,881

34,886



The Switch is also once again dominating hardware sales over in Japan. The Switch OLED is again sitting pretty at the top, shifting 33,231 units. The Switch Lite also did well, selling 14,460 units, with the classic Switch model selling 5,034 units. That means Nintendo's family of Switch systems have sold 52,725 units in total.

The PlayStation 5's disc model is second in the overall standings, shifting 24,553 units this past week. Add the Digital Edition's 5,171 units, and Sony's current console has sold 29,724 units. You might notice that the digital-only PS5 actually managed to sell more than the base Switch this week — not something that happens that often! On the flipside, the Xbox continues to struggle in the East, though sales figures are up compared to the previous week, with both units selling a combined total just shy of 2,000 units.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (1st - 7th July)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

33,231

7,488,611

2

PlayStation 5

24,553

4,981,612

3

Switch Lite

14,460

5,917,862

4

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 5,171 804,466

5

Switch 5,034

19,823,301

6

Xbox Series X

1,612

286,626

7

Xbox Series S

387

315,431

8

PlayStation 4

124

7,927,384





What do you make of this week's charts?