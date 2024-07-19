Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Back on 1st April 2024, developer Inti Creates revealed a totally real trailer for a retro-inspired 2D action adventure called Divine Dynamo Flamefrit. The trailer turned out to be a cruel April Fools joke (who could have seen that coming?!) but there was enough promise that some couldn't help but wonder if there was a sliver of truth to the jesting.

As it turns out, there was! The developer has today revealed a full trailer for Divine Dynamo Flamefrit, confirming that it's real and it will be coming to Switch this Winter.

Inspired by classic Zelda titles and '90s mech anime, Flamefrit offers a combination of top-down action gameplay and first-person robot combat. You'll be fighting your way through a magical land with swords and spells, teaming up with allies along the way — assuming that attack/roll grunt doesn't become too annoying.

These pixel art Zelda-likes are a dime a dozen on the eShop these days, but we trust Inti Creates to deliver something solid — the mech combat looks like it could help Flamefrit stand apart from the crowd, at least.

The developer previously announced that Divine Dynamo Flamefrit would come packaged with copies of its next game, Card-en-Ciel, in Japan, though it has now pivoted to confirm a worldwide digital release later this year. There's still no firm release date outside of "this Winter" just yet, so keep watching the skies for an announcement in the coming months.