Medallion Games and Super Rare Originals have today announced that Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines (a sequel to 2022's Grapple Dog, in case you were wondering) will be swinging onto Switch on 15th August.

Much like its predecessor, Cosmic Canines looks full to the brim with GBA-style pixel art joy. This time around, all-around good boy Pablo is joined by a new puppy pal, Luna — an explosive gunslinger who will seemingly bring a little more combat to the platforming mix.

You will be guiding this pair across the cosmos (pfft, everything's a multiverse these days) as you navigate lovely-looking levels and beastly boss battles all while collecting every hidden collectable that you stumble across on your way.

Honestly, we're sold on the above trailer alone but if you need a little more convincing, you can find a rundown of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

Pure platforming bliss - Fast-paced swinging action meets a whole host of fresh abilities, such as magnetic panels and fire-dashing, all coming together as a tight, fun platforming romp!

New worlds - Journey across dimensions in an epic quest to save... everything! Each unique world is bustling with vibrant, eye-catching pixel art and bubbling with personality!

Gameplay galore - Sail across the cosmos to explore multiple worlds filled with tons of levels. Hidden collectibles, secret areas, memorable boss battles, bonus levels, time trials, and more to sink those canines into

Exhilarating soundtrack - Jazz Mickle's catchy, killer soundtrack will have Grapple Dogs' beats stuck in your head forever, with level-by-level jams that are sure to get that tail waggin'!

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines will swing onto the Switch eShop on 15th August for $14.99 / £12.99 / €14.99. For a reminder of what we thought of its predecessor, you can find our full review below.