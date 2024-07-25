Just recently, we reported on the newly announced Official Joy-Con Charging Stand for the Switch (which is totally to allow users to charge their Joy-Con when used as additional controllers with the 'Switch 2' - wait, where are our tinfoil hats?). Amid all the initial confusion, however, we happened to miss another little nugget that might be of interest.

Nintendo has announced that the Famicom controllers for Switch, which were previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members, are now available for general sale (thanks, Sora News). In other words, then, folks in Japan can purchase a set even if they're not a Switch Online member.

"The "Family Computer Controller" is now available for general sale. Starting today, it will be available for purchase by anyone, even if they are not Nintendo Switch Online subscribers."

It's worth noting that, as of the time of writing, the NES controllers are still exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members in regions like the UK and North America, but this move from Nintendo to open up sales to more customers in Japan might indicate some potential changes in other regions in the future.

The move not only coincides with the announcement of the Joy-Con Charging Stand, but also the recent release of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a game that is no doubt best played with a Famicom/NES controller. Over in Japan, customers could purchase a special edition that came with two Famicom controllers. We're not jealous at all. No.