The RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has this week received another update for the Switch, dealing with some performance mode issues, graphics issues, and various other problems. Here's the full list of what's been resolved in the latest patch update as of 3rd July 2024:

[Patch scheduled for July 3, 2024]

Platform: Switch

Issues resolved: 1) Issue where performance mode was not working as intended

2) Stability improvements

3) Issue where time spent with Support characters were not counted even if they were in the party

4) Issue where certain magical attributes had the incorrect resistance applied

5) Story progression issues

6) Graphic issues

7) UI control issues

8) Dungeon gimmick issues

9) Localization issues

10) Adjustment to character voice volume

End credit revision

Additional improvements and bug fixes

It's also noted how the 'Day 30 Patch' which was released on other platforms has now been rolled out for Switch:

"In addition, the Day 30 Patch, which has already been released for other platforms, will be coming to Switch on July 3rd. This will also include an additional fix for performance mode."

There's also another patch scheduled for the "end of July" which will address the following issues:

[Patch scheduled for the end of July]

Platforms: Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Game Pass Issues resolved: 1) Improved loading time before and after battles

2) Improved operational stability

3) Added "Always Auto" option to always leave battles to "Auto"

4) Fixed "Change Rune" at the rune shop in the main town so that players can select other members of the party

5) Other improvements and bug fixes

6) Fixed the end credits

The previous update added a "Performance Mode", "Graphics Mode", and a "Balanced Mode". You can see what else was resolved in our previous post. A roadmap for the game has also been released outlining the content on the way to the title later this year.