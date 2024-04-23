Review Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch) - An Immersive JRPG With Some Real Problems The wait is over

So, what did other critics think? Here's a round up covering the Switch version as well as the Xbox and PlayStation releases:

Nintendo World Report gave Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes a 5 out of 10 score and shared the following thoughts about the performance of the Switch release:

"In short, the Switch version runs like a dumpster fire and looks like the trash inside said dumpster. I’ve lost multiple hours of progress to screen freezes and a crash to the Switch home menu, and it’s entirely possible that I’ve spent even more time than that just watching loading screens or waiting for the menus to stop hitching. The frame rate jumps all over the place, and slows significantly during the strategic war battles that are as unattractive as they are unnecessary. There’s enough of a mess here that I’m not sure a hundred patches would be enough to clean it up."

Digital Trends was a little more forgiving - awarding it 3 out of 5 stars:

"Hundred Heroes doesn’t perform well on Switch either. Thankfully, there were a few patches that were pushed out during the review period that alleviated some early issues...As a Suikoden successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is perhaps faithful to a fault. Its war story is better than those found in most Fire Emblem games, and its vibrant cast of characters are a highlight. The turn-based battle system is one of the best I’ve experienced of its kind in recent years, too. It’s just a shame that frustratingly retro RPG design and lacking quality-of-life features put a damper on the whole journey."

Siliconera also took a look at the Switch version - calling it a "mess" and giving it a score of 5 out of 10:

"Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is designed to bring players a modern take on a classic JRPG experience. Get ready to lead 100+ playable characters through a war-torn world only you can save... On a PC, I imagine Eiyuden Chronicle might generally be fine, but on the Switch it is a mess."

The reviews seemed to be more favourable on other platforms, with our sibling site Push Square handing out 8 out of 10 stars and praising it for channelling classic JRPG adventures: