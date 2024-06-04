Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Last week the team behind Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes announced the game would be getting a major Switch patch in "early June" featuring a new performance mode. This same update is now officially live, bumping the game up to Version 1.0.5.

Here's a translation of the latest patch (which also adds a graphics mode and balanced mode), via Nintendo Everything:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - Update 1.0.5

“Performance Mode”, “Graphics Mode”, and “Balanced Mode” added under Graphics Settings in Options.

Fixed an issue in which party members disappear (when the playable character is either Seign or Marisa, party members disappear if the playable character is switched to Nowa and the battle event with Riufan begins).

Fixed an issue where the game soft locks (when the player attempts to switch characters while changing Runes at the Rune Shop with only one battle member in the party).

Fixed progression issue that occurs in the main story event if your HQ’s development level is 2 or up.

Fixed score calculations in Cook Battles.

Fixed accessory item UI.

Fixed an issue in which the game occasionally softlocks when you are playing as Marisa and drop out from the giant cogs in the Castle Harganthia.

Fixed an issue in which players can access Norristar area earlier than intended in the 2nd playthrough.

Fixed minor loc issues.

Once again, this update will be followed by another one in mid-June for all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Players can expect even more fixes, with further improvements to optimisation also under consideration.

Rabbit & Bear Studios and 505 Games have also revealed the 2024 roadmap which will add character story DLC: