Football is something of a hot topic at the moment (we have been reliably informed), so it seems only fitting that the folks over at EA Sports have seized the opportunity to share news about FC 25, which will score its full reveal trailer tomorrow (17th July).

This trailer will premiere on the EA Sports FC YouTube channel at the rather unusual time of 16:57 BST / 17:57 CET / 08:57 PT. The premiere's description seems to suggest that "Everything For the Club" will be this year's tagline — it sounds suitably forgettable, eh?

Alongside this announcement of tomorrow's reveal, we also got our first look at the FC 25 'Ultimate Edition' cover, which this year is crammed with familiar football faces including Gianluigi Buffon, Aitana Bonmatí Conca, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Jude Bellingham.

The above tweet from @EASPORTSFC was reposted by Nintendo of America, seemingly confirming that this year's entry will be coming to Switch (as if there was any doubt).

For the first time in years, we will be excited to see it come our way. FIFA stagnated on Switch in the end, with Legacy Editions on Legacy Editions driving a hard bargain for Nintendo players. Fortunately, last year's EA Sports FC 24 (the first game following the EA rebrand), was a step in the right direction and we concluded that "Switch owners finally have a port they can be proud of, rather than feeling like an afterthought" in our review.