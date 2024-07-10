Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot recently celebrated eight million downloads since its original release, so what's next for this ever-growing experience? According to a new datamine, Goku and friends might be getting some DLC based on...spoiler...Dragon Ball Daima.

If you're not familiar with Dragon Ball Daima, it's the new series coming out later this year featuring "original work, story and characters" by the legendary series creator Akira Toriyama. A new datamine of the game's files has supposedly uncovered a lines referencing 'Daima' and 'DLC Story 07'.

Dragon Ball fans have also mentioned how the upcoming Dragon Ball game Sparking Zero will feature Daima content, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see something related content show up in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed or announced just yet about future DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The previous DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot includes content featuring Bardock, the 23rd World Tournament, Goku's battle with Uub, and much more. There's also a demo of the game you can download from the Switch eShop. If we hear any updates about future DLC for Kakarot, we'll be sure to let you know.